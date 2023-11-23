Jammu and Kashmir: Another soldier killed in Rajouri encounter, total 5 Army personnel martyred

Amidst the encounter, earlier today, two terrorists were also neutralized. The clash initiated on Wednesday as a result of a cordon-and-search operation in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal, according to sources.

Another soldier lost his life on Thursday (November 23) in the ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. This incident has increased the total count of Army personnel fatalities to five since yesterday.

Wednesday's confrontation claimed the lives of four Army personnel, among them two captains and two jawans. Additionally, three others sustained injuries and were immediately shifted to the Army's Command Hospital in Udhampur for medical treatment.

The skirmish recommenced this morning in the densely forested region following a temporary cessation, with additional security forces deployed to prevent the potential escape of the involved terrorists.

Among the two terrorists eliminated earlier today in the ongoing Kalakote area encounter in Rajouri was a Pakistani national identified as Quari. Sources revealed that Quari was allegedly the mastermind behind the Dhangri and Kandi attacks, resulting in casualties and injuries to civilians.

Who was Quari, the top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist killed in the ongoing Rajouri Encounter?

Quari was reportedly sent to Rajouri-Poonch with the intent to reignite terrorism in the area. He was known for his expertise in handling IEDs, utilizing caves for concealment, and possessing proficient sniper skills.