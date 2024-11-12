Uttar Pradesh emerges as a major sports hub under CM Yogi's leadership

Under CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is becoming a major sports hub with over 18,000 sports grounds built. The state boasts world-class facilities like stadiums, swimming pools, and synthetic tracks, promoting youth development, community welfare, and physical fitness, especially in rural areas.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is quickly transforming into a significant sports hub, with a focus on nurturing young talent and improving infrastructure across the state. Over the past seven and a half years, the state government has made significant strides in providing world-class sports facilities, particularly in rural areas, where the youth now have access to opportunities to develop their skills.

Since 2017, the Uttar Pradesh government has built over 18,000 sports grounds, bringing sports closer to the grassroots level. This ambitious initiative includes the creation of playgrounds in rural areas and plans to construct gyms and mini stadiums in all 57,000-gram panchayats and 826 development blocks. Additionally, the state government aims to establish well-equipped stadiums in every district, creating a comprehensive sports ecosystem that provides ample opportunities for aspiring athletes.



Uttar Pradesh now boasts 84 stadiums, 67 multi-purpose halls, 38 swimming pools, 15 synthetic hockey stadiums, and 3 synthetic running tracks, among other facilities. Notably, the state is home to two international cricket stadiums, 20 synthetic tennis courts, 2 judo halls, 13 wrestling halls, 6 shooting ranges, and 12 weightlifting halls, which have been built with an emphasis on both competitive sports and community development.

In a major push to improve sports at the grassroots level, running tracks have also been added to sports fields, benefiting not only young athletes but also military, police, and paramilitary forces who use them for physical training. The development of sports facilities in rural areas has boosted physical fitness among the youth and provided an essential platform for those who previously lacked access to proper training grounds.

The MGNREGA scheme has played a pivotal role in constructing these fields, providing employment opportunities to local workers while encouraging sports among schoolchildren and villagers. The initiative has also contributed to the holistic development of rural communities by promoting better health and social welfare.



The state government’s commitment to building infrastructure has been instrumental in providing youth with the resources to excel in sports, fostering a new generation of athletes. With thousands of sports fields built and more under construction, Uttar Pradesh is on its way to becoming a prominent player in India’s sports landscape.

Year-wise reports:

- 2017-18: 375

- 2018-19: 370

- 2019-20: 708

- 2020-21: 1706

- 2021-22: 2288

- 2022-23: 4893

- 2023-24: 5015

- 2024-25 (So Far): 2703

