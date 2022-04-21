Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's PoK visit leaves India fuming

    India strongly condemned the visit of US Representative Ilhan Omar to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir on Wednesday. 

    US Representative Ilhan Omar's PoK visit leaves India fuming
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 21, 2022, 6:25 PM IST

    India on Thursday strongly condemned the visit of US Representative Ilhan Omar to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday. 

    In reply to a question, the external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that New Delhi has taken note of her visit to a part of the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir that is currently illegally occupied by Pakistan. 

    Terming the visit as condemnable, Bagchi said that if the politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home, 'that may be her business'. 'But violating our territorial integrity and sovereignty in its pursuit makes it ours,' he added.

    Omar, who is on a five-day visit to Pakistan, met a couple of Pakistan's top political leaders to understand their cultural, social, political, and economic dynamics. 

    Omar, who called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar in Islamabad, underscored the need to enhance engagement between the two countries to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan. Khar thanked the strong voice that Omar raised against alleged Indian atrocities in Kashmir and for the people of Palestine.

    She also met former Prime Minister Imran Khan who was thrown out of the power by entire opposition with the help of the powerful Pakistan Army. During their meeting, Khan appreciated Omar's "courageous & principled position on issues".

    During her first-ever visit to the country, she also met President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed a range of issues pertaining to bilateral, regional and global issues. 

    Alvi and Sharif had briefed her about India's domestic affairs. During their talks, the Pakistani side highlighted the issues of Jammu & Kashmir and stressed the peaceful resolution of the dispute.

