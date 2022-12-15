Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Man jumps in front of train after being publicly beaten up for Rs 20

    In a heart-wrenching incident, an Uttar Pradesh man jumped in front of a train after the people thrashed him for failing to repay Rs 20 to a shopkeeper. 

    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 15, 2022, 4:41 PM IST

    A heartbreaking video surfaced online in which a man jumped in front of a train, reportedly after being thrashed over Rs 20 in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah. The video of the incident has been caught on CCTV camera. The 48-second-long footage starts with the man coming out from a crowd and walking on the railway tracks as the moving train approaches him. In no time, the man can be seen running over by the speeding train as the onlookers witness the entire incident.

    Twitter user Piyush Rai shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the details about the incident in the caption. The 35-year-old victim was identified as Salim, and the happening occurred on Sunday (Dec 10). In the video thread, Salim's disappointed brother Sher Khan described how his brother was beaten up while he visited a local Paan shop to purchase paan. The brother also alleged that his brother was brutally attacked over a spat over money. Salim's brother said seven people joined together to beat up his brother brutally. In his statement, he also identified the people who executed the crime.

    The area police visited the spot, registered a complaint against seven accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147, 323 and 306 and launched a search operation.

    The police personnel issued a statement stating the body's post-mortem is being carried out, and further investigation is being conducted. Also, it's said that the shopkeeper and his relatives beat up the 35-year-old victim. The police added that according to the shopkeeper, the victim, Salim, was stealing, for which he was thrashed, following which Salim fled and ran in front of a moving train.

    After being shared online, the video went viral and has collected over 1217 views. Watch the video.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2022, 4:45 PM IST
