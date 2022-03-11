Union minister Scindia and MP CM Chouhan inaugurate India's first drone school in Gwalior

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the first drone school in Gwalior on Thursday.

The Chief Minister stated that drone technology unlocks huge technology opportunities for youngsters.

While talking to the media, Chouhan said that its the first drone school in the state in Gwalior. This industry has huge employment potential as drones can be used for various purposes.

Additionally, Madhya Pardesh was also the first state in the country to promote the use of drone technology on a large scale by hosting a drone fair in Gwalior in December of last year.

The event drew the largest crowd of drone manufacturers, service providers, drone enthusiasts, and user communities, mainly students, farmers, and common man of the city. Drone exhibitions, demonstrations, industry-user interactions, and launches were all part of the programme.

