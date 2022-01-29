Furious Gwalior collector sends NSUI vice president Shivraj Yadav to police custody over exams protests

Shivraj Yadav argued with the collector and this irked Kaushalendra Vikram Singh, who later ordered Shivraj Yadav to be taken into police custody and sent him to jail.

Gwalior collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh has hit the headlines and his video is going massively viral on social media due to recent ruckus at the National Student Union of India (NSUI) over the demand to advance the examinations in Gwalior’s Jiwaji University.

The NSUI in protest broke the lock of the administrative gate. As soon as the news was received, the collector reached the spot. He slammed the students for creating a ruckus, including the leaders of the student organisation, then got the exam dates pushed forward.

Notably, the students were agitating for the last one week to extend the examination of Jiwaji University, the movement was led by Shivraj Yadav, state vice president of NSUI. The commotion turned violent when the students broke the lock of the main gate of the university. Meanwhile, the university administration tried to convince the students, but later became helpless.

Collector explains to students

When the commotion increased, collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh reached Jiwaji University and tried to explain to the students. However, NSUI state vice president Shivraj Yadav started an argument with collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh. The collector asked Shivraj Yadav which class he studied in the university? Shivraj said that he is not a student but an officer, then the collector asked other students about their studies.

Collector orders NSUI officer to police custody

The collector said, the students who come to study, you should not indulge in such activities (protests). The students answered that this time they did not get enough time for preparation, so they are demanding more time to prepare for the examination. The collector later said that he himself has been a student of Allahabad University.

Meanwhile, Shivraj Yadav started arguing with the collector and this irked Kaushalendra Vikram Singh, who later ordered Shivraj Yadav to be taken into police custody and sent him to jail. After this, after talking to the university administration, collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh got the students' examinations pushed forward by 10 days.

