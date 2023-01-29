Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi lauds Padma awardees, says 'matter of pride for all of us'

The Prime Minister also spoke about the importance of 'Millets' and said 2023 will be the International Year for Millets. PM Modi mentioned the names of people from different states who have dedicated their professional lives to promote 'millet-made' food.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 29) addressed the nation in its 97th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' and said that a sizable number of Padma awardees come from tribal communities and people associated with tribal society.

In its 97th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "A sizable number of Padma awardees come from tribal communities and people associated with tribal society. Tribal life is different from city life. It also has its own challenges. Despite all this, tribal societies are always eager to preserve their traditions."

"Many great personalities who have worked on tribal languages like Toto, Ho, Kui, Kuvi and Manda have received Padma Awards. It is a matter of pride for all of us. This time, people working with Siddi, Jarwa and Onge tribes have also been awarded," PM Modi said.

"This time among Padma awardees are those people who have expertise in spreading the melody of our traditional musical instruments like Santoor, Bamhum, Dwitara. Ghulam Mohd Zaz, Moa Su-Pong, Ri-Singhbor Kurka-Long, Muni-Venkatappa and Mangal Kanti Rai are being discussed all around," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the importance of 'Millets' and said 2023 will be the International Year for Millets. PM Modi mentioned the names of people from different states who have dedicated their professional lives to promote 'millet-made' food.

PM Modi also spoke about Goa's Purple Fest and said that it is a good oppurtunity for all specially-abled persons. "For making Purple Fest a success, I congratulate all the people who participated in it. Along with this, I also congratulate the volunteers who worked day and night to organize it."

"Today's latest devices are also the E-Waste of the future. Whenever someone buys a new device or replaces his old device, it becomes necessary to keep in mind whether it is discarded properly or not," PM Modi stressed on E-Waste.

"It was told in a United Nations report that 50 million tonnes of E-Waste is being thrown every year," PM Modi said.