Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi lauds Padma awardees, says 'matter of pride for all of us'

    The Prime Minister also spoke about the importance of 'Millets' and said 2023 will be the International Year for Millets. PM Modi mentioned the names of people from different states who have dedicated their professional lives to promote 'millet-made' food.

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi lauds Padma awardees, says 'matter of pride for all of us' AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 29, 2023, 11:23 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 29) addressed the nation in its 97th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' and said that a sizable number of Padma awardees come from tribal communities and people associated with tribal society.

    In its 97th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "A sizable number of Padma awardees come from tribal communities and people associated with tribal society. Tribal life is different from city life. It also has its own challenges. Despite all this, tribal societies are always eager to preserve their traditions."

    Also read: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra to conclude tomorrow; see full list of Oppositions attending the event

    "Many great personalities who have worked on tribal languages like Toto, Ho, Kui, Kuvi and Manda have received Padma Awards. It is a matter of pride for all of us. This time, people working with Siddi, Jarwa and Onge tribes have also been awarded," PM Modi said.

    "This time among Padma awardees are those people who have expertise in spreading the melody of our traditional musical instruments like Santoor, Bamhum, Dwitara. Ghulam Mohd Zaz, Moa Su-Pong, Ri-Singhbor Kurka-Long, Muni-Venkatappa and Mangal Kanti Rai are being discussed all around," the Prime Minister said.

    Also read: 'I am under house arrest...' claims Ladakhi innovator Sonam Wangchuk

    The Prime Minister also spoke about the importance of 'Millets' and said 2023 will be the International Year for Millets. PM Modi mentioned the names of people from different states who have dedicated their professional lives to promote 'millet-made' food.

    PM Modi also spoke about Goa's Purple Fest and said that it is a good oppurtunity for all specially-abled persons. "For making Purple Fest a success, I congratulate all the people who participated in it. Along with this, I also congratulate the volunteers who worked day and night to organize it."

    Also read: Officials postpone Gujarat Panchayat Junior Clerk recruitment exam due to paper leak; check details

    "Today's latest devices are also the E-Waste of the future. Whenever someone buys a new device or replaces his old device, it becomes necessary to keep in mind whether it is discarded properly or not," PM Modi stressed on E-Waste.

    "It was told in a United Nations report that 50 million tonnes of E-Waste is being thrown every year," PM Modi said.

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2023, 11:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ladakhi innovator Sonam Wangchuk claims he is under house arrest

    'I am under house arrest...' claims Ladakhi innovator Sonam Wangchuk

    Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra to conclude tomorrow; see full list of Oppositions attending the event AJR

    Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra to conclude tomorrow; see full list of Oppositions attending the event

    Officials postpone Gujarat Panchayat Junior Clerk recruitment exam due to paper leak; check details AJR

    Officials postpone Gujarat Panchayat Junior Clerk recruitment exam due to paper leak; check details

    Sukhoi-Mirage crash in Morena: Eyewitnesses recount blast-like sound, 2 pilots landing in nearby thicket snt

    Sukhoi-Mirage crash in Morena: Eyewitnesses recount blast-like sound, 2 IAF pilots landing in nearby thicket

    Beating Retreat 2023: Classical ragas-based tunes, biggest drone show and more to mesmerise spectators - adt

    Beating Retreat 2023: Classical ragas-based tunes, biggest drone show and more to mesmerise spectators

    Recent Stories

    Ladakhi innovator Sonam Wangchuk claims he is under house arrest

    'I am under house arrest...' claims Ladakhi innovator Sonam Wangchuk

    Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra to conclude tomorrow; see full list of Oppositions attending the event AJR

    Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra to conclude tomorrow; see full list of Oppositions attending the event

    Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan's film exceeds Rs 400 crores globally vma

    Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan's film exceeds Rs 400 crores globally

    Officials postpone Gujarat Panchayat Junior Clerk recruitment exam due to paper leak; check details AJR

    Officials postpone Gujarat Panchayat Junior Clerk recruitment exam due to paper leak; check details

    Google Doodle celebrates Boba Tea; Here is what you must know about it

    Google Doodle celebrates Boba Tea; learn how to make it, benefits and more

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon