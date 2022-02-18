  • Facebook
    Ukraine crisis: Air India to fly 3 India-Ukraine flights between Feb 22-26 amid Russia tension

    As tensions continue to mount over Russia possibly invading the eastern European nation, Air India will operate three flights to Ukraine's capital Kyiv. 

    Ukraine crisis: Air India to fly 3 India-Ukraine flights between Feb 22-26 amid Russia tension
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 18, 2022, 6:37 PM IST
    New Delhi: Following chaos and confusion regarding Indians stranded in a tense Ukraine, Tata Group-owned Air India on Friday announced to operate 3 flights between India-Ukraine (Boryspil International Airport) on February 22, February 24 and February 26.

    Air India will operate 3 flights between India-Ukraine (Boryspil International Airport) on February 22, February 24 and February 26 to facilitate the return of Indian students stranded in Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry said today.

    The booking is open through Air India booking offices, website, call centre and authorised travel agents, Air India said in a statement.

    “Air India will operate 3 flights between India-Ukraine (Boryspil International Airport) India on 22nd, 24th & 26th FEB 2022. Booking open through Air India Booking offices, Website, Call Centre and Authorised Travel Agents. @IndiainUkraine,” the airline said on Twitter.

    <Tweet>

    So far, Air India is the only Indian airline that has offered to operate flights to Ukraine. Interestingly, none of the Indian airlines operates between India and Ukraine.

    Ukraine International Airlines, the flag carrier of the Eastern European country, flies a weekly one-stop flight from Kyiv to New Delhi via Ras Al Khaimah.

    The former Soviet state has been on alert fearing invasion from neighbouring Russia which has massed troops, tanks and attack helicopters along its border. However, Russia on Friday said that it was withdrawing more tanks and other armoured vehicles from areas near Ukraine's border after its “scheduled exercises” raised concerns in the West.

    On Wednesday, the Indian embassy in Ukraine had asked its citizens not to panic over reports of people not getting flight tickets. On Tuesday, the embassy had advised Indian citizens, especially the students, to temporarily leave that country in view of the uncertainties of the current situation.

    The Vande Bharat Mission is aimed at evacuating Indian nationals stranded in various foreign countries owing to restrictions on air travel. Thousands of Indian nationals have been brought back home during the last two years of the Covid-19 pandemic through this mission. 

    Also read: Ukraine crisis: Putin to oversee Russian military’s massive drills involving ‘strategic forces’

    Also read: Ukraine crisis: Government lifts cap on number of flights between India-Ukraine

    Also read: Ukraine crisis: US terms Russian claim of troop withdrawal ‘false’, claim Russia could attack anytime

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2022, 6:37 PM IST
