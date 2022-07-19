Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Two Go First flights face technical snag, both planes grounded

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued a statement saying, "We are investigating, and in the meantime, both of these aircraft are grounded, and shall fly only when cleared by DGCA."

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 19, 2022, 4:05 PM IST

    In another incident, a Go First aircraft VT-WGA flight G8-386, scheduled to travel from Mumbai to Leh, has been diverted to Delhi owing to a failure in engine number two's EIU (Engine Interface Unit).  Another Go First A320 aircraft, VT-WJG flight G8-6202, which took off from Srinagar for Delhi, was forced to return to Srinagar owing to an EGT overlimit in engine number two.

    As a result, the DGCA has grounded both aircrafts until they are cleared by the regulator. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a statement saying, "We are investigating, and in the meantime, both of these aircraft are grounded, and shall fly only when cleared by DGCA."

    With airlines reporting many mechanical problem occurrences, the DGCA announced on Monday that it performed spot inspections and discovered an inadequate number of engineering professionals certifying planes of various carriers before their departure. An aeroplane maintenance engineer inspects and certifies the aircraft prior to each departure. The DGCA has now released rules for airlines on the deployment of AME staff, with a deadline of July 28.

    Over the last three days, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has met with airlines, ministry officials, and DGCA officials to guarantee safety monitoring. Scindia stated on Wednesday that passenger safety was of the utmost importance. According to the Union Minister, even minor mistakes that endanger passenger safety will be properly reviewed and addressed.

    Indian air carriers have recently received a lot of negative news due to a string of mishaps involving safety and technical breakdown. An IndiGo flight from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Pakistan two days ago after the pilot reported a mechanical problem with the aircraft. The plane made an emergency landing in Karachi, and all of the passengers were unharmed. On July 14, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Vadodara was diverted to Jaipur as a precaution after vibrations were detected in the aircraft's engines.

