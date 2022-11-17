Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian citizens no longer require police certificates for Saudi visas

    According to the Saudi embassy in New Delhi, the decision was made due to the two nations' strategic relationship and was part of further efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.

    Indian citizens no longer require police certificates for Saudi visas - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 17, 2022, 7:15 PM IST

    Saudi Arabia announced, on Thursday, that Indian citizens will no longer be required to submit a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) to obtain a visa, a move that is likely to help individuals seeking jobs in the West Asian country.

    The 2.2 million-strong Indian population is Saudi Arabia's largest immigrant group and one of the greatest concentrations of Indians in West Asia. While many Indians returned to India following the Covid-19 outbreak, there has been an increase in the number of individuals returning to Saudi Arabia for a career.

    According to the Saudi embassy in New Delhi, the decision was made due to the two nations' strategic relationship and was part of further efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.

    In its statement, the embassy said, "In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC)."

    "The PCC will no longer require Indian individuals to seek a visa to visit Saudi Arabia. This decision was made as part of the two countries efforts to strengthen their relations even further," it added. 

    The embassy said that Saudi Arabia "values the contribution of almost two million Indian residents living peacefully in the Kingdom."

    The Indian community in Saudi Arabia is well-regarded, and the government has recognised its contributions to the kingdom's prosperity. The two countries announced in October 2019 that India's e-Migrate system would be merged with Saudi Arabia's e-Thawtheeq system to facilitate the migration process for workers.

    In addition, Saudi Arabia is India's fourth-largest trading partner. Until earlier this year, when India increased its purchases of Russian oil, Saudi Arabia accounted for more than 18 per cent of India's crude oil imports. Bilateral commerce was valued at $29.28 billion from April to December 2022.

    In this period, India's imports from Saudi Arabia totalled $22.65 billion, while exports to Saudi Arabia totalled $6.63 billion. As of October 2021, over 745 Indian companies were registered in Saudi Arabia as joint ventures or 100 per cent owned entities, with investments totalling approximately $2 billion.

    Also Read: Russia becomes India's largest oil supplier in October: Report

    Also Read: Saudi Arabia warns of Iran attack in 48 hours; US and allies on elevated threat status

    Also Read: Saudi Arabia aims to launch its 1st woman to space as soon as 2023

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2022, 7:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gujarat Elections 2022: JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, others amongst BJP key campaigners to address 89 rallies on Nov 18 - adt

    JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, others amongst BJP key campaigners to address 89 rallies in Gujarat on Nov 18

    Veer Savarkar wrote mercy petition to British, 'begged' to remain their servant: Rahul Gandhi AJR

    Veer Savarkar wrote mercy petition to British, 'begged' to remain their servant: Rahul Gandhi

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Only women to walk with Rahul Gandhi on Nov 19 to mark Indira Gandhi Jayanti - adt

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Only women to walk with Rahul Gandhi on Nov 19 to mark Indira Gandhi Jayanti

    MCD election 2022 AAP promises cow shelters campaign for street dogs adoption monkey rehabilitation gcw

    MCD election 2022: AAP promises cow shelters, campaign for street dogs' adoption, monkey rehabilitation

    Union minister Nitin Gadkari's health deteriorates during Siliguri program; check details AJR

    Union minister Nitin Gadkari's health deteriorates during Siliguri program; check details

    Recent Stories

    Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro to have different USB C ports gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro to have different USB-C ports?

    Nothing Ear (Stick) sale begins today available on Flipkart Myntra Know specs price other details gcw

    Nothing Ear (Stick) sale begins today, available on Flipkart, Myntra; Know specs, price & other details

    football Can Cristiano Ronaldo join A-League? Here is what APL CEO Danny Townsend says-ayh

    Can Cristiano Ronaldo join A-League? Here's what APL CEO Danny Townsend says

    AEEE 2023: Registration to commence on November 18; know eligibility criteria, steps to apply - adt

    AEEE 2023: Registration to commence on November 18; know eligibility criteria, steps to apply

    2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in India priced at Rs 77 5 lakh Why you should buy it gcw

    2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in India, priced at Rs 77.5 lakh; Why is it a must buy?

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington/1st T20I: Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists - VVS Laxman-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington T20I: 'Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists' - Laxman

    Video Icon
    Video Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lesson in Bali

    Video: Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lecture in Bali

    Video Icon
    Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    'Insult to Hindus and Sanatan Dharma...' Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023 Auction: Complete list of players released by franchises, purse remaining-ayh

    IPL 2023 Auction: Complete list of players released by franchises, purse remaining

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23: Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: 'Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon