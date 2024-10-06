Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TRAGIC! Family of seven dies after short circuit sparks deadly fire in Mumbai

    Seven family members, including two children, died in a Chembur, Mumbai, building fire allegedly caused by a short circuit. 

    TRAGIC! Family of seven dies after short circuit sparks deadly fire in Mumbai
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 6, 2024, 10:14 AM IST

    Mumbai: A devastating fire, allegedly triggered by a short circuit, resulted in the deaths of at least seven family members, including two young children, in a two-storey building in Chembur's Sidharth Colony early this morning.

    The fire broke out around 5 AM in a shop on the ground floor that contained electrical items. It quickly spread to the upper floor, where the family lived. 

    The victims have been identified as 7-year-old Paris Gupta, 10-year-old Narendra Gupta, 30-year-old Manju Prem Gupta, 39-year-old Anita Gupta, 30-year-old Prem Gupta, as well as Vidhi Gupta and Geeta Gupta. 

    Despite being rushed to the hospital, all were pronounced dead upon arrival.

