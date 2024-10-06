TRAGIC! Family of seven dies after short circuit sparks deadly fire in Mumbai

Seven family members, including two children, died in a Chembur, Mumbai, building fire allegedly caused by a short circuit.

Mumbai: A devastating fire, allegedly triggered by a short circuit, resulted in the deaths of at least seven family members, including two young children, in a two-storey building in Chembur's Sidharth Colony early this morning.

The fire broke out around 5 AM in a shop on the ground floor that contained electrical items. It quickly spread to the upper floor, where the family lived.

The victims have been identified as 7-year-old Paris Gupta, 10-year-old Narendra Gupta, 30-year-old Manju Prem Gupta, 39-year-old Anita Gupta, 30-year-old Prem Gupta, as well as Vidhi Gupta and Geeta Gupta.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, all were pronounced dead upon arrival.

