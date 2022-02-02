  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TMC chief Mamata Banerjee summoned by Mumbai court for allegedly disrespecting national anthem

    Last month, BJP Mumbai secretary lawyer Vivekanand Gupta filed a suit in court alleging that Banerjee "disrespected" the national anthem during a public ceremony at Mumbai's Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan Auditorium. 

    TMC chief Mamata Banerjee summoned by Mumbai court for allegedly disrespecting national anthem gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 2, 2022, 5:30 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A Mumbai metropolitan magistrate's court summoned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday in response to a complaint filed by a BJP member for allegedly "disrespecting" the national anthem during a public gathering in Mumbai last month. Last month, BJP Mumbai secretary lawyer Vivekanand Gupta filed a suit in court alleging that Banerjee "disrespected" the national anthem during a public ceremony at Mumbai's Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan Auditorium. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has until March 2 to answer the summons.

    According to the complaint, Banerjee began singing the national song while remaining sitting towards the end of the event. It went on to say that Banerjee later stepped up, sang two verses, then abruptly stopped and departed the event. The complaint requested that Banerjee be prosecuted under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act. The magistrate's court ruled that because it was neither a government function or an official event, no authorisation was necessary to proceed against Banerjee in the case.

    After reviewing all of the videos of the event and available evidence, the 25th court Mazgaon in Sewree, which was hearing the complaint, stated in its order, "It is prima-facie evident from the complaint, video clip in the DVD and video clips on YouTube links, that the accused had sung National Anthem and stopped abruptly and left the dias which prima-facie prove that the accused has committed punishable under section 3 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honor Act."  The court further held that no official approval was necessary because Banerjee was not doing her official responsibilities as Chief Minister at the time of the public gathering.

    Also Read | Mamata Vs Dhankar war escalates; West Bengal CM blocks Governor on Twitter

    Also Read | Declare Netaji's birthday as a national holiday: Mamata Banerjee's appeal to PM Modi

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2022, 5:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP policeman kicks an elderly person video goes viral ex IPS officer urges for disciplinary action gcw

    UP policeman kicks an elderly person, video goes viral; ex-IPS officer urges for disciplinary action

    UP Election 2022: Swami Prasad Maurya to contest from Fazilnagar - ADT

    UP Election 2022: Swami Prasad Maurya to contest from Fazilnagar

    UP Election 2022 Will continue to be part of BJP says Swati Singh after party denies her ticket gcw

    UP Election 2022: 'Will continue to be part of BJP,' says Swati Singh after party denies her ticket

    Goa Election 2022 AAP candidates sign affidavits pledge not to take bribes or defect gcw

    Goa Election 2022: AAP candidates sign affidavits, pledge not to take bribes or defect

    UP Election 2022: Don't want to be Hema Malini, says RLD head Jayant Chaudhary on BJP's offer

    UP Election 2022: Don't want to be Hema Malini, says RLD head Jayant Chaudhary on BJP's offer

    Recent Stories

    5th Scorpene submarine, Vagir begins maiden sea trials

    5th Scorpene submarine, Vagir begins maiden sea trials

    Are you depressed? Is sadness one of the factors? Here are 7 signs of depression one should not avoid RCB

    Are you depressed? Is being sad an indicator? 7 signs of depression one should not ignore

    India Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus World Sports Awards joins likes of daniil medvedev pedri

    India's Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus World Sports Award; joins the likes of Medvedev, Pedri

    UP policeman kicks an elderly person video goes viral ex IPS officer urges for disciplinary action gcw

    UP policeman kicks an elderly person, video goes viral; ex-IPS officer urges for disciplinary action

    EPFO members can file PF nominations online know its benefits other details gcw

    EPFO members can file PF nominations online; know its benefits, other details

    Recent Videos

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs OFC: Odisha FC needs to learn how to finish the matches - Kino Sanchez on FC Goa draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC needs to learn how to finish the matches - Kino Sanchez on FC Goa draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs OFC: Some of FC Goa players need to step up a bit and try to give more - Derrick Pereira on Odisha FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Some of FC Goa players need to step up a bit and try to give more - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 78): Late Alexander Jesuraj strike helps FC Goa level with Odisha FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 78): Late Alexander Jesuraj strike helps FC Goa level with Odisha FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Sunil Jakhar puts Congress in a spot; claims Channi made CM with support of 2 MLAs

    Punjab Election 2022: Sunil Jakhar puts Congress in a spot; claims Channi made CM with support of 2 MLAs

    Video Icon