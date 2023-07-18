'Their mantra is – of, by and for family': PM Modi's scathing attack on Opposition's Bengaluru meet

Inspired by the natural surroundings of the islands, the terminal building boasts a distinctive shell-like shape. An essential feature of the design is the extensive use of skylights on the roof, providing abundant natural lighting to the entire terminal for 12 hours each day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (July 18) launched a scathing attack on the Opposition unite meeting being held in Bengaluru, saying "their mantra is -- of, by and for family". PM Modi also took a swipe at the Opposition and said people of the country have already decided to bring the NDA back in 2024.

"So, people who are responsible for the plight of India have opened their shops... 24 ke liye 26 hone waale rajnaitik dalon par ye bada fit baith'ta hai. They are singing some other song but the reality is something else," PM Modi said.

"A label of something else has been put up but the product is someone else's. There is a guarantee of the poison of casteism and immense corruption at their shops. Now, they are in Bengaluru...," PM Modi said after inaugurating the new Integrated Terminal Building at Veer Savarkar International Airport at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union minister of state for road, transport and highways and civil aviation, general (retd) VK Singh and senior officials attended the ceremony.

To address the increasing number of passengers, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) undertook the construction of the New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB) at an estimated cost of Rs 707.73 crore.

With a spacious built-up area of 40,837 square meters, the new terminal can accommodate up to 1,200 passengers during peak hours and serve around 40 lakh passengers annually.

The three-storey building will feature 28 check-in counters, facilitating a smooth and efficient check-in process. Additionally, three passenger boarding bridges will be available for boarding convenience, while four conveyor belts will streamline the baggage handling system. These facilities are designed to enhance the overall passenger experience and operational efficiency of the terminal.