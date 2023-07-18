Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Their mantra is – of, by and for family': PM Modi's scathing attack on Opposition's Bengaluru meet

    Inspired by the natural surroundings of the islands, the terminal building boasts a distinctive shell-like shape. An essential feature of the design is the extensive use of skylights on the roof, providing abundant natural lighting to the entire terminal for 12 hours each day.

    Their mantra is of, by and for family': PM Modi's scathing attack on Opposition's Bengaluru meet AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (July 18) launched a scathing attack on the Opposition unite meeting being held in Bengaluru, saying "their mantra is -- of, by and for family". PM Modi also took a swipe at the Opposition and said people of the country have already decided to bring the NDA back in 2024.

    "So, people who are responsible for the plight of India have opened their shops... 24 ke liye 26 hone waale rajnaitik dalon par ye bada fit baith'ta hai. They are singing some other song but the reality is something else," PM Modi said.

    Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi pay last respects to former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy in Bengaluru

    "A label of something else has been put up but the product is someone else's. There is a guarantee of the poison of casteism and immense corruption at their shops. Now, they are in Bengaluru...," PM Modi said after inaugurating the new Integrated Terminal Building at Veer Savarkar International Airport at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

    Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union minister of state for road, transport and highways and civil aviation, general (retd) VK Singh and senior officials attended the ceremony.

    Inspired by the natural surroundings of the islands, the terminal building boasts a distinctive shell-like shape. An essential feature of the design is the extensive use of skylights on the roof, providing abundant natural lighting to the entire terminal for 12 hours each day.

    To address the increasing number of passengers, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) undertook the construction of the New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB) at an estimated cost of Rs 707.73 crore.

    Supreme Court agrees to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea to stay conviction in defamation case on July 21

    With a spacious built-up area of 40,837 square meters, the new terminal can accommodate up to 1,200 passengers during peak hours and serve around 40 lakh passengers annually.

    The three-storey building will feature 28 check-in counters, facilitating a smooth and efficient check-in process. Additionally, three passenger boarding bridges will be available for boarding convenience, while four conveyor belts will streamline the baggage handling system. These facilities are designed to enhance the overall passenger experience and operational efficiency of the terminal.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 12:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Integrated Theatre Commands will not be named like US and China do

    Integrated Theatre Commands will not be named like US and China do

    Congress leaders sonia gandhi, rahul gandhi, mallikarjun kharge pay last respects to former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy in Bengaluru anr

    Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi pay last respects to former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy in Bengaluru

    2019 Kodagu floods victims still await help that government promised vkp

    2019 Kodagu floods victims still await help that government promised

    Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea to stay conviction in defamation case on July 21 AJR

    Supreme Court agrees to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea to stay conviction in defamation case on July 21

    PM Modi govt, UP CM Adityanath are on target': Mumbai's traffic control room receives threat messages AJR

    'PM Modi govt, UP CM Adityanath are on target': Mumbai's traffic control room receives threat messages

    Recent Stories

    7 tips to create a stunning balcony garden gcw eai

    7 tips to create a stunning balcony garden

    Waiting for Oppenheimer? 7 best Christopher Nolan movies MSW

    Waiting for Oppenheimer? 7 best Christopher Nolan movies

    Golden Fort to Patwon Ki Haveli: 7 things to do when in Jaisalmer ATG EAI

    Golden Fort to Patwon Ki Haveli: 7 things to do when in Jaisalmer

    Is Kim Kardashian dating Tom Brady? Michael Rubin breaks silence on rumours vma

    Is Kim Kardashian dating Tom Brady? Michael Rubin breaks silence on rumours

    Cozy bedroom ideas 7 tips to elevate bedroom's comfort and style gcw eai

    Cozy bedroom ideas: 7 tips to elevate bedroom's comfort and style

    Recent Videos

    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon