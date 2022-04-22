'Thank you for fantastic welcome': UK PM Boris Johnson after receiving Guard of Honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Johnson told reporters following the ceremonial welcome that relations with India have never been stronger. PM Modi also posted a photo with his "friend" UK Prime Minister on his official Twitter account.

After receiving a lavish ceremonial greeting and a Guard of Honour at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital, UK PM Boris Johnson said that relations with India were never so strong and thanked for 'fantastic welcome'. He also remarked, "today was an auspicious time in relations with India and between the two biggest democracies."

He also complimented the Gujarat government and people for the warm welcome he received upon his arrival in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Following his welcome, the UK Prime Minister went to Rajghat to lay a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi.

The British Prime Minister, who is on a two-day visit to India, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the day to discuss the UK and India's strategic defence, diplomatic, and economic alliance, with the goal of strengthening ties and increasing security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

He will meet with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at Hyderabad House before conducting bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Modi. Johnson arrived in Delhi late Thursday night and was greeted by Union Ministers.

The British Prime Minister came to Ahmedabad on Thursday and was greeted warmly. The British High Commission claimed in a statement that the UK and Indian enterprises will announce more than one billion pounds in new investments and export deals in fields ranging from software engineering to health, generating around 11,000 jobs throughout the UK.

