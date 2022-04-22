Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Thank you for fantastic welcome': UK PM Boris Johnson after receiving Guard of Honour

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Johnson told reporters following the ceremonial welcome that relations with India have never been stronger. PM Modi also posted a photo with his "friend" UK Prime Minister on his official Twitter account.

    Thank you for fantastic welcome UK PM Boris Johnson after receiving Guard of Honour gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 22, 2022, 11:45 AM IST

    After receiving a lavish ceremonial greeting and a Guard of Honour at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital, UK PM Boris Johnson said that relations with India were never so strong and thanked for 'fantastic welcome'. He also remarked, "today was an auspicious time in relations with India and between the two biggest democracies."

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He also posted a photo with his "friend" UK Prime Minister on his official Twitter account.

    He also complimented the Gujarat government and people for the warm welcome he received upon his arrival in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Following his welcome, the UK Prime Minister went to Rajghat to lay a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi.

    The British Prime Minister, who is on a two-day visit to India, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the day to discuss the UK and India's strategic defence, diplomatic, and economic alliance, with the goal of strengthening ties and increasing security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

    Also Read | When UK PM Boris Johnson tried operating a JCB bulldozer

    He will meet with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at Hyderabad House before conducting bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Modi. Johnson arrived in Delhi late Thursday night and was greeted by Union Ministers.

    The British Prime Minister came to Ahmedabad on Thursday and was greeted warmly. The British High Commission claimed in a statement that the UK and Indian enterprises will announce more than one billion pounds in new investments and export deals in fields ranging from software engineering to health, generating around 11,000 jobs throughout the UK.

    Also Read | Watch: UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2022, 11:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained Sarmat the latest ICBM in Russian missile arsenal

    Explained: 'Sarmat', the latest ICBM in Russian arsenal

    Duststorm intense rainfall likely in Delhi- NCR on Friday: IMD - adt

    Duststorm, intense rainfall likely in Delhi-NCR on Friday: IMD

    Terror attack on bus carrying 15 CISF personnel in Jammu Sunjwan encounter gcw

    Terror attack on bus carrying 15 CISF personnel in Jammu, ASI killed

    Sachin Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi expresses desire to become Rajasthan CM gcw

    Sachin Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi, expresses desire to become Rajasthan CM

    Heavy penalty will be imposed if any company found negligent Nitin Gadkari after EV vehicles catch fire gcw

    'Heavy penalty will be imposed if...': Nitin Gadkari after EV vehicles catch fire

    Recent Stories

    football la liga Difficult game, admits Aubameyang after netting 11th goal for Barcelona in win over Real Sociedad snt

    Difficult game, admits Aubameyang after netting 11th goal for Barcelona in win over Real Sociedad

    Jersey star Shahid Kapoor gets trolled for 'disrespecting' Mrunal Thakur; take a look RBA

    Jersey star Shahid Kapoor gets trolled for 'disrespecting' Mrunal Thakur; take a look

    Solar eclipse 2022: Know the do's and don't while viewing year's first Surya Grahan - adt

    Solar eclipse 2022: Know the do's and don't while viewing year's first Surya Grahan

    Solar Eclipse 2022 Dos and Donts every expecting woman should follow during Surya Grahan gcw

    Solar Eclipse 2022: Dos and Don'ts every expecting woman should follow during Surya Grahan

    Hollywood Priyanka Chopra wants to celebrate her 40th birthday here are you listening Nick Jonas drb

    Priyanka Chopra wants to celebrate her 40th birthday here; are you listening Nick Jonas?

    Recent Videos

    UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat watch gcw

    Watch: UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya son Agastya tries his hands at batting-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya tries his hands at batting

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon