    Teen gang-raped on her way home from tuition in Assam's Nagaon, CM assures 'monsters' won't be spared

    A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men in Assam's Nagaon district. She was found semi-conscious near a pond and hospitalised in critical condition.

    Teen gang-raped on her way home from tuition in Assam's Nagaon, CM assures 'monsters' won't be spared anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 23, 2024, 2:39 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 23, 2024, 2:39 PM IST

    In a disturbing incident, three men allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in the Dhing area of Nagaon district, Assam, on Thursday (Aug 22). The 10th-grade student was discovered in a semi-conscious state near a pond, with her bicycle beside her, prompting swift action from residents who alerted the authorities. The distressed minor was promptly rescued and taken to the Dhing First Referral Unit (FRU) for urgent medical attention. Her condition is reported to be critical.

    According to local reports, the incident occurred when the minor was on her way home from tuition in the evening. She was found lying unclothed on the road for about an hour before being rescued. The police have nabbed two suspects in connection with the incident.

    Meanwhile, a bandh has been announced in the region for Friday (Aug 23) by student unions, including AASU, along with other civil society organizations.

    On Friday, the town witnessed widespread outrage as thousands of women and local residents took to the streets, demanding swift justice and the immediate arrest of those responsible for the heinous crime. The protesters, predominantly women, blocked roads, urging the government to take decisive action and the police to expedite their investigation.

    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the state DGP to relocate to Dhing and has assured immediate action.

    “The horrific incident at Dhing, involving a minor, is a crime against humanity and has struck our collective conscience. We will NOT SPARE anyone & BRING the perpetrators to JUSTICE. I’ve directed @DGPAssamPolice to visit the site and ensure swift action against such monsters,’ he said in a post on X.

