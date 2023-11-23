Team India won all matches except final attended by 'sinners': CM Mamata Banerjee's dig at PM Modi

Addressing a gathering of Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers at Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium, CM Banerjee said that if the World Cup final had taken place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata or Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India would have emerged victorious.

In a sharp jibe aimed at the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday (November 23) criticized the Indian cricket team's performance in the World Cup, suggesting that their sole loss in the final was due to the presence of "sinners."

Addressing a gathering of Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers at Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium, CM Banerjee said that if the World Cup final had taken place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata or Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India would have emerged victorious. She pointedly alleged that the BJP had provided the team with saffron jerseys.

Asserting that the Indian cricket players had resisted the saffron jerseys during their matches, Banerjee expressed concern over political influence seeping into various sports federations. She highlighted the prevalence of saffron not only in cricket but also in other sports like kabaddi.

Intensifying her attack against the BJP, she said saffron "was the colour of tyagis (ascetics), but you are 'bhogis' (worldly person)".

Her remarks aimed at the saffron color, often associated with the BJP, indicated a deeper political undercurrent within her critique of the cricket team's attire and performance in the World Cup.

