Tamil Nadu: Double murder in Namakkal as two guest workers found dead after suspected drunken brawl

Two guest workers were found murdered near Veppadai, with police suspecting a drunken brawl as the cause of the brutal killings.

Tamil Nadu: Double murder in Namakkal as two guest workers found dead after suspected drunken brawl dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 9:48 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 9:48 AM IST

Namakkal: In what looks like murders, two guest workers, G Dubalesh from Odisha and S Munna from Jharkhand, were found brutally murdered near Veppadai here on Tuesday morning. The police suspect that the murders were a result of a drunken brawl.

Also Read: Delhi weather update: National capital shivers at 5°C, GRAP 4 in effect; Cold wave grips North India

The two victims, aged 25 and 26, had been working at a private spinning unit in Veppadai for the past three months. On Monday evening, they left their accommodation around 6 pm and failed to report for their night shift. The next morning, locals discovered their bodies with severe head injuries caused by boulders.

Veppadai inspector T A Dhavamani and district superintendent of police S Rajesh Kannan led the investigation, which revealed that the victims had consumed liquor with a few others before the brawl. The police have registered a case and formed three special teams to identify and apprehend the suspects.

The bodies of the victims were sent to the Namakkal Government Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. The police are continuing their investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Also Read: Brian Thompson killing: Suspect Luigi Mangione charged with first-degree murder, faces 20 yrs to life in jail

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Govt favours Bengaluru again: Swift city, KWIN city announced; North Karnataka left with empty promises vkp

Govt favours Bengaluru again: Swift city, KWIN city announced; North Karnataka left with empty promises

Elon Musk rejects claim Starlink being used in Manipur, says satellite beams turned off over India; read post snt

Elon Musk rejects claim Starlink being used in Manipur, says satellite beams turned off over India; read post

Kerala: Tribal promoter dismissed after moving womans body in auto-rickshaw citing ambulance unavailability dmn

Kerala: Tribal promoter dismissed after moving woman’s body in auto-rickshaw citing ambulance unavailability

Uttar Pradesh: Muslim residents demolish own homes near 'ancient' temple's land in Sambhal; Read anr

Uttar Pradesh: Muslim residents demolish own homes near 'ancient' temple's land in Sambhal; Read

Starlink like antenna router seized from Meitei insurgent group in Manipur: Reports gcw

Starlink-like antenna, router seized from Meitei insurgent group in Manipur: Reports

Recent Stories

Veteran Indian spinner R Ashwin announces retirement from International cricket after BGT vkp

BREAKING: Veteran Indian spinner R Ashwin announces retirement from International cricket after BGT

Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif: Bollywood actresses who dated younger men NTI

Priyanka to Katrina: 8 Bollywood actresses who dated younger men

Best CCTV Camera Deals on Amazon RBA

Best CCTV Camera Deals on Amazon

Is Keerthy Suresh quitting acting after marriage? Here's what we know RBA

Is Keerthy Suresh quitting acting after marriage? Here's what we know

GROUNDBREAKING Russia develops first mRNA-based cancer vaccine, set for free distribution in 2025 snt

GROUNDBREAKING! Russia develops its 1st mRNA-based cancer vaccine, set for free distribution in 2025 (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon