Tamil Nadu: Double murder in Namakkal as two guest workers found dead after suspected drunken brawl

Namakkal: In what looks like murders, two guest workers, G Dubalesh from Odisha and S Munna from Jharkhand, were found brutally murdered near Veppadai here on Tuesday morning. The police suspect that the murders were a result of a drunken brawl.

The two victims, aged 25 and 26, had been working at a private spinning unit in Veppadai for the past three months. On Monday evening, they left their accommodation around 6 pm and failed to report for their night shift. The next morning, locals discovered their bodies with severe head injuries caused by boulders.

Veppadai inspector T A Dhavamani and district superintendent of police S Rajesh Kannan led the investigation, which revealed that the victims had consumed liquor with a few others before the brawl. The police have registered a case and formed three special teams to identify and apprehend the suspects.

The bodies of the victims were sent to the Namakkal Government Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. The police are continuing their investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

