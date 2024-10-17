Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Supreme Court's five-judge bench upholds Section 6A of Citizenship Act from Assam Accord

    The decision stemmed from a petition asserting that the influx of refugees from Bangladesh (formerly East Pakistan) had disrupted Assam's demographic balance. The petition claimed that Section 6A of the Citizenship Act infringed on the political and cultural rights of the state's indigenous residents.

    Supreme Court's five-judge bench upholds Section 6A of Citizenship Act from Assam Accord AJR
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 10:59 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 11:24 AM IST

    The Supreme Court on Thursday (October 17) affirmed the constitutional validity of a significant citizenship provision, allowing Bangladeshi immigrants who entered Assam to register as Indian citizens. A five-judge constitutional bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, delivered the verdict with a majority of 4:1. Justice JB Pardiwala dissented, while Justices Surya Kant, MM Sundresh, and Manoj Misra supported the ruling.

    The decision stemmed from a petition asserting that the influx of refugees from Bangladesh (formerly East Pakistan) had disrupted Assam's demographic balance. The petition claimed that Section 6A of the Citizenship Act infringed on the political and cultural rights of the state's indigenous residents.

    'Chief tax slayer': Fake Bumble profile of FM Nirmala Sitharaman goes viral, leaves Internet in splits

    In delivering the majority judgment, Chief Justice Chandrachud stressed that the introduction of Section 6A was a political response to the unique challenges Assam faced due to the significant influx of illegal migrants following Bangladesh's independence. He noted that the influx posed a severe threat to the state's culture and demographics.

    "The central government could have applied this act to other regions, but it was deemed specific to Assam due to the scale of migration and its impact," the Chief Justice explained. He highlighted that the influence of 40 lakh migrants in Assam is more pronounced than that of 57 lakh migrants in West Bengal, primarily because of the smaller land area in Assam.

    The ruling specifically pertains to immigrants who arrived after March 25, 1971, further cementing the provisions of the Citizenship Act as they relate to the state of Assam. This decision is expected to have significant implications for citizenship rights and the political landscape in the region, particularly in light of ongoing discussions about migration and its effects on local cultures.

    How much refund after RAC ticket cancellation? Here are the rules

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Governor likely to be replaced by former Navy chief Devendra Kumar Joshi; reports anr

    Kerala Governor likely to be replaced by former Navy chief Devendra Kumar Joshi; reports

    Who will succeed Chief Justice DY Chandrachud? Know all about Justice Sanjiv Khanna gcw

    Who will succeed Chief Justice DY Chandrachud? Know all about Justice Sanjiv Khanna

    Woman journalist confronts Bihar cops over vehicle's missing number plate; fiery exchange goes viral (WATCH) shk

    Woman journalist confronts Bihar cops over vehicle's missing number plate; fiery exchange goes viral (WATCH)

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-543 October 17 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-543 October 17 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    India ranks 6th among tourist hotspots most at risk of natural disasters, study reveals; check top 10 nations snt

    India ranks 6th among tourist hotspots most at risk of natural disasters, study reveals; check top 10 nations

    Recent Stories

    Did you know THIS actress charges Rs 5 crore for just 50 seconds, not Deepika or Aishwarya NTI

    Did you know THIS actress charges ₹5 crore for just 50 seconds, not Deepika or Aishwarya

    Kerala Governor likely to be replaced by former Navy chief Devendra Kumar Joshi; reports anr

    Kerala Governor likely to be replaced by former Navy chief Devendra Kumar Joshi; reports

    Stray dogs scavenge bodies in Gaza after Israel resumes attacks ATG

    Stray dogs scavenge bodies in Gaza after Israel resumes attacks

    Diwali 2024 When is Diwali 31st October or 1st November? Date confirmed by Kashi Scholars RBA

    When is Diwali 31st October or 1st November? Date confirmed by Kashi Scholars

    Who will succeed Chief Justice DY Chandrachud? Know all about Justice Sanjiv Khanna gcw

    Who will succeed Chief Justice DY Chandrachud? Know all about Justice Sanjiv Khanna

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon