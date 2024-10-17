'Chief tax slayer': Fake Bumble profile of FM Nirmala Sitharaman goes viral, leaves Internet in splits

In a bizarre yet amusing turn of events, a fake Bumble profile of India's Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, has surfaced on social media, sparking laughter and intrigue.

In a bizarre yet amusing turn of events, a fake Bumble profile of India's Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, has surfaced on social media, sparking laughter and intrigue. The parody account, which showcases a witty and satirical take on the minister's career, has gone viral for its sharp humour and clever wordplay.

The fake profile, under the guise of Sitharaman, claims that she is 24 years old and holds the whimsical job title of "Chief Tax Slayer at Ministry." Accompanied by a photograph of the Finance Minister, the bio reads: "I don't believe in love at first sight, but I do believe in GST on everything you own. I've raised more taxes than your ex raised red flags. Swipe right if you're into women who know how to deduct happiness, itemize suffering, and maximize your stress. I'm not your girlfriend, I'm your liability."

The satirical tone continues throughout the profile, painting a fictional version of Sitharaman as a no-nonsense financial powerhouse, wielding the tax code like a weapon of mass fiscal discipline.

In the "About Me" section, the creator of the fake profile added further humor by detailing fictitious personal traits of Sitharaman. The profile lists her height at 170 cm, notes that she doesn’t drink or smoke, and claims that she neither has nor wants children. It also lists her religion as Hindu. For those curious about her romantic aspirations, the fake profile reveals she is looking for a "long-term relationship."

The fun doesn't stop there. In the "My Interests" category, the creators gave a playful nod to her serious persona with: "N loves horror film and TV," along with a yellow heart emoji for therapy—a tongue-in-cheek jab at the supposed stress of dealing with financial matters.

In response to the prompt "One thing you need to know about me is" the fake profile makes another sharp quip: "I'll tax your salary, your sanity, and your soul. No exemptions, no mercy—just fiscal domination."

Two of the profile's most viral sections are Sitharaman's "humble brag" and "dream." When asked about her humble brag, the fake profile sarcastically reads: "I can drain your bank account without breaking a sweat."

As for her dream, the fake profile claims Sitharaman aspires to: "Create a tax system so strict that it makes everyone wish they'd never crossed me."

As expected, social media has had a field day with the parody. Comments flooded on X, formerly Twitter, where netizens appreciated the satire. Many users highlighted the wit behind the fake profile, with some even jokingly asking if Sitharaman herself might have seen it.

"Damn sure, all men are swiping right," remarked one user on X.

Another netizen added, "Add no onions also to the profile."

"She has kids though," stated a third user.

A fourth user quipped, "5% GST if profile matched, 12% GST if wanted to chat and 18% GST if wanted to go on date."

Here's a look at some of the hilarious responses to Sitharaman's fake Bumble profile:

Latest Videos