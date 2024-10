How much refund after RAC ticket cancellation? Here are the rules

Confused about canceling RAC tickets booked on IRCTC and getting a refund? This guide is for you.

IRCTC RAC Ticket Refund

RAC e-tickets can be canceled up to 30 minutes before train departure. Refunds depend on online TDR filing. Clerkage charges are deducted for waitlisted tickets.

Indian Railways RAC Ticket

Cancel RAC e-tickets up to 30 minutes before departure. No refunds after. Book and cancel RAC eTickets online. Refunds credited after deducting applicable charges. Upgrade your sleeper class train ticket to 3 AC for free!

Online RAC Ticket Booking

Waitlisted e-tickets not confirmed after chart preparation are canceled, and refunds are issued after deducting clerkage charges. Party/family eTickets require TTE certificate for RAC/waitlisted passenger refunds.

RAC Ticket Refund Process

File TDR online within 72 hours of train arrival for RAC/waitlisted refunds. Send original certificate from TTE to IRCTC for faster processing. For confirmed/RAC eTickets, file TDR online after chart preparation.

IRCTC Ticket Cancellation

No refund for confirmed tickets not canceled or TDR not filed online at least 4 hours before departure. No refund for RAC eTickets not canceled or TDR not filed 30 minutes before departure. IRCTC investigates cancellation/refund claims before processing.

