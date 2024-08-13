Red Fort gears up for Independence Day 2024: Preparations in full swing (WATCH)

As India gears up to celebrate its Independence Day on August 15, extensive preparations are underway on Tuesday (August 13) at the iconic Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and deliver his 11th consecutive address to the nation. The videos shared on social media offered a glimpse into the ongoing arrangements at the historic venue.

This year's Independence Day theme, "Viksit Bharat," stresses the government's vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, a goal that highlights the day's celebrations.

To ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the event, Delhi Police has heightened security across the capital. Over 3,000 traffic police officers, more than 10,000 police personnel, and 700 AI-based facial recognition cameras have been deployed. Additional teams and paramilitary forces are stationed at key locations, including the IGI Airport, railway stations, bus stands, malls, and markets, to bolster security.

In light of the recent assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump, security measures for this year's Independence Day have been further tightened, with a particular focus on the deployment of snipers. During a recent meeting on security arrangements at the Red Fort, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora addressed the need for heightened vigilance, taking cues from the attack on Trump.

The areas surrounding the Red Fort have been designated as a "no kite flying zone" until the conclusion of the event. Police personnel equipped to intercept any kites will be stationed at strategic locations to enforce this restriction. Furthermore, the Delhi Police has banned the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms such as paragliders, hang-gliders, and hot air balloons in the national capital from August 2-16 as a precautionary measure.

Traffic restrictions will be in effect around the Red Fort from 4:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Independence Day. Only vehicles with proper labels will be allowed entry. The Delhi Traffic Police has outlined several routes where traffic movement will be restricted, including Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail, Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail, SP Mukherjee Marg from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk, Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort, Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, and Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT.

