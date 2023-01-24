Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5.8-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; check details


    This incident comes more than 20 days after strong tremors were felt in the national capital region. On January 5, an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude had hit the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

    Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; check details AJR
    Residents of Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) on Tuesday (January 24) reported that they felt strong earthquake tremors. It is reportedly said that the tremors lasted for more than 30 seconds.

    The earthquake's epicentre has been traced to Nepal. According to the National Center for Seismology, the intensity of the earthquake was 5.8 on richter scale.

    Also read: Congress' DNA favours Pakistan: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan attacks Rahul Gandhi, Digvijaya Singh

    In a tweet, the National Center for Seismology said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 24-01-2023, 14:28:31 IST, Lat: 29.41 & Long: 81.68, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal."

    'Men marrying girls below 14 years of age will be booked under POCSO Act': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

    Meanwhile, several social media users took to Twitter to express that they have felt strong tremors. Here are some tweets:

    In November 2022, Delhi, NCR and several other northern states witnessed tremors as an earthquake measuring 5.4 jolted Nepal, 212 km southeast of Joshimath in Uttarakhand.

    (This is a breaking news story. More updates will soon be added.)

