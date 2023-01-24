5.8-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; check details

This incident comes more than 20 days after strong tremors were felt in the national capital region. On January 5, an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude had hit the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

Residents of Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) on Tuesday (January 24) reported that they felt strong earthquake tremors. It is reportedly said that the tremors lasted for more than 30 seconds.

The earthquake's epicentre has been traced to Nepal. According to the National Center for Seismology, the intensity of the earthquake was 5.8 on richter scale.

In a tweet, the National Center for Seismology said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 24-01-2023, 14:28:31 IST, Lat: 29.41 & Long: 81.68, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal."

Meanwhile, several social media users took to Twitter to express that they have felt strong tremors. Here are some tweets:

In November 2022, Delhi, NCR and several other northern states witnessed tremors as an earthquake measuring 5.4 jolted Nepal, 212 km southeast of Joshimath in Uttarakhand.

(This is a breaking news story. More updates will soon be added.)