Watch: Speeding 18-wheeler truck crushes car in Punjab; terrifying accident caught on cam

In the caught-on-cam footage, the speeding 18-wheeler truck can be seen losing control before overturning into the side and crushing a car underneath it that was coming from the opposite side. As it toppled, the loaded truck destroyed the car under it. The accident killed three family members, including the mother, father and son, who travelled in the car on the Paghwara-Banga National Highway in the Behram area. Apart from this, another vehicle also suffered damage in this accident. Fortunately, the commuters inside that car narrowly escaped.

It is pretty evident in the CCTV video that the sharp taken by the truck-trailer at high speed forced the vehicle to topple on its side and slide across the highway.

After obtaining the information about the mishap, the Punjab police reached the spot and started an investigation. Reportedly, the police also registered a case against Major Singh, the trailer's driver, for causing death due to rash and negligent driving. However, it said that he escaped the spot after the accident.

Twitter user Harish Deshmukh shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the details about the incident in the caption.

After being posted online, the video went crazy viral on various social media platforms. Social media users were shocked to witness the dramatic accident. Netizens also expressed their opinions in the comments section. A user wrote, "Is was such a calamity beyond control. Too huge size of truck vis a vis the turn point too responsible." Watch the video.

