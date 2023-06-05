Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Southwest Monsoon delayed by 3-4 days in Kerala: IMD

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a further delay of three to four days for the monsoon, which missed its start date in Kerala on Sunday.

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a further delay of three to four days for the monsoon, which missed its start date in Kerala on Sunday.

    Kerala typically experiences the onset of the southwest monsoon on June 1 with a standard variance of roughly seven days.

    Earlier in May, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the onset of monsoon in Kerala by June 4. Now, the onset of monsoon in the southern state is expected by June 7.

    The IMD in a statement on Sunday said, "Conditions (are) becoming favourable with the increase in westerly winds over the south Arabian Sea. Also, the depth of westerly winds is gradually increasing."

    "The cloud mass over the southeast Arabian Sea is also increasing. We expect that these favourable conditions for monsoon onset over Kerala will further improve during the next three-four days. It is being monitored continuously and further updates will be provided tomorrow (Monday)."

    The southeast monsoon arrived in the southern state on May 29 last year, June 3 in 2021, June 1 in 2020, June 8 in 2019 and May 29 in 2018.

    At the same time, Northwest India is expected to have normal to below-normal downpours. According to the IMD, rainfall between 96 and 104 percent of a 50-year average of 87 cm is considered 'normal'.

