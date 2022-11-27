Mann Ki Baat: 'Huge opportunity for India,' says PM Modi on G20 presidency

The Prime Minister also said that people from across the country have written to him about how proud they are that India has got the G20 presidency. "India has got this responsibility under Amrit Kaal," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (November 27) addressed the 95th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' and said that 'G20 presidency is a huge opportunity for India'.

Addressing his monthly radio programme, PM Modi said, "G20 presidency is a huge opportunity for us. We have to focus on global good, be it peace, unity or sustainable development, India has the solution to challenges related to these things. We have given the theme of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'".

The Prime Minister also said that people from across the country have written to him about how proud they are that India has got the G20 presidency. "India has got this responsibility under Amrit Kaal," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also lauded the launch of rocket 'Vikram S'. "On Nov 18, India achieved a feat in the space sector when a rocket 'Vikram S' was launched into space. It was designed and developed by the private sector & has several new features," PM Modi said.

PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' will be held on the last Sunday of every month, through which the Prime Minister will interact with the nation. Its first show aired on October 3, 2014.

The show airs on All India Radio and Doordarshan's entire network, as well as on the AIR News website and newsonair mobile app. It will also be broadcast live on the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, AIR News', DD News', PMO's, and YouTube channels.

Recently, PM Modi invited people to share their ideas and suggestions for the upcoming episode of Mann ki Baat. PM Modi had said, people may share their ideas on topics he should address in the coming episode of Mann Ki Baat.