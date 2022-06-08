Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Pune police arrest absconding sharpshooter Saurav Mahakal

    Until now, police have identified eight sharpshooters in this case. Among the eight identified sharpshooters were Mahakal and Santosh Jadhav.

    Pune, First Published Jun 8, 2022, 7:04 PM IST

    The Pune rural police have arrested sharpshooter Saurav Mahakal for his involvement in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case on Wednesday. Mahakal travelled to Punjab with underworld don Arun Gawli and gang gunman Santosh Jadhav to assassinate Sidhu Moose Wala. Until now, police have identified eight sharpshooters in this case.

    Pune police became active after receiving confidential information that Mahakal was hiding in Maner, near the border of Pune and Ahmednagar district.

    On Wednesday, Saurav Mahakal was arrested and brought before the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) Court of Shivajinagar in Pune. According to reports, the court has granted Mahakal custody until June 20.

    Mahakal has numerous cases registered against him at the Pune Rural police station, as per reports. There is also a murder case against Mahakal for the death of Omkar alias Rania Bankhele, but the Pune Police have shown his arrest in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

    Similarly, Mahakal was accompanied by sharpshooter Santosh Jadhav in the murder of Rania Bankhele.

    An FIR was filed against Mahakal in the Omkar murder case under 302 120 B 34 Arms Act 3, 25 27, and section 3 (1) 3 (4) of MCOCA.

    According to sources, Mahakal assisted Santosh Jadhav in fleeing when a warrant was issued against him for the murder of Omkar.

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2022, 7:05 PM IST
