    Shraddha murder case: Aaftab asked for novels, literature books; authorities give him travelogue

    "Murder accused Aaftab, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, requested police for an English novel to read inside jail," Tihar Jail sources added. The authorities gave him the book as it is not based on crime and does not have content that could make him harm others or himself.
     

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Dec 4, 2022, 9:54 AM IST

    Aaftab Amin Poonawala has asked the jail administration to provide him English novels and literary books to read. He is accused of murdering his live-in spouse Shraddha Walker and slicing her corpse into 35 pieces. According to sources at Tihar Jail cited by ANI, Aaftab has been given a copy of American author Paul Theroux's travelogue "The Great Railway Bazaar: By Train Through Asia" at his request.

    The Great Railway Bazaar: By Train Through Asia, a travelogue by American author Paul Theroux, was given to Aaftab by the Delhi Police. According to reports, the book was given to him by the jail staff since it was not based on a crime and did not include any information that would inspire him to hurt people or himself.

    Aaftab spends the most of his time in jail playing chess, the police said. Poonawala "spends time by strategizing chess moves, frequently alone and occasionally sparring with two fellow prisoners," according to jail officials.

    Aaftab enjoys playing chess, according to insiders, who also noted that he is a "excellent player" who plans out various strategy and plays the board from both ends. According to reports, the two inmates who share Aaftab's cell have been charged with stealing and have been told to keep a tight eye on him.

    One of the case's investigators informed that Aaftab had adhered strictly to the police's instructions. He admitted to the crime, helped the police, and consented to the polygraph and narcotics tests. But as a result of his "excellent" behaviour, the cops are now growing suspicious. Aaftab's initial goal was to lead the Mumbai Police astray. However, he began admitting to his crime as soon as Delhi Police took over the investigation. According to the police, they think it was a part of his "devious" plan.

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2022, 9:54 AM IST
