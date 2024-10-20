SHOCKING: Crime Patrol actress kidnaps lover's nephew, Police say she 'lost awareness'

The kidnapping took place on Saturday when Brijesh's nephew, Prince, was at school. Shabreen arrived at the school around 11 AM, and since the boy recognised her, he willingly accompanied her.

In a shocking turn of events, Maharashtra police on Sunday (October 20) arrested an actress, Shabreen, for allegedly kidnapping her lover's three-and-a-half-year-old nephew in Palghar district. Shabreen, who has appeared in the popular crime series Crime Patrol, reportedly committed the crime after becoming upset with her lover Brijesh Singh's family for not allowing her to marry him. The family's disapproval stemmed from differences in their communities.

The Waliv police revealed that Shabreen had been in a long-term relationship with Brijesh Singh, but due to caste and religious differences, Singh's family opposed the union. Senior police officer Jayaraj Ranawane said that Shabreen was so infatuated with Brijesh that she "lost awareness of her actions," despite her experience portraying criminals in crime-based shows and films.

The police are investigating whether Brijesh Singh played a role in the kidnapping, as he was reportedly spotted with an unidentified woman around the time of the incident. According to the police, Shabreen allegedly resorted to kidnapping out of frustration with the family's rejection of her relationship with Brijesh.

The kidnapping took place on Saturday when Brijesh's nephew, Prince, was at school. Shabreen arrived at the school around 11 AM, and since the boy recognised her, he willingly accompanied her. She told school authorities that she was taking Prince for medical treatment. When Prince's family realized he was missing, they contacted the school, who informed them that a woman had taken him, claiming she was taking him to see a doctor. Alarmed, the family reported the incident to the police.

The police quickly acted by reviewing CCTV footage, which showed Shabreen leaving the school with Prince in an autorickshaw. Another unidentified woman accompanied her during the abduction. After questioning the auto driver, police learned that Shabreen had been dropped off in Naigaon. Witnesses later identified her from photographs, and the police traced her mobile phone to Bandra, where she was arrested.

Upon investigation, it was found that Prince was being held in a flat in Naigaon. He was rescued, and Shabreen was taken into custody. The police are now working to identify Shabreen’s accomplice and further investigate the case.

