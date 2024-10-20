Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SHOCKING: Crime Patrol actress kidnaps lover's nephew, Police say she 'lost awareness'

    The kidnapping took place on Saturday when Brijesh's nephew, Prince, was at school. Shabreen arrived at the school around 11 AM, and since the boy recognised her, he willingly accompanied her.

    SHOCKING Crime Patrol actress kidnaps lover's nephew, Police say she 'lost awareness' AJR
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Oct 20, 2024, 3:53 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 20, 2024, 3:53 PM IST

    In a shocking turn of events, Maharashtra police on Sunday (October 20) arrested an actress, Shabreen, for allegedly kidnapping her lover's three-and-a-half-year-old nephew in Palghar district. Shabreen, who has appeared in the popular crime series Crime Patrol, reportedly committed the crime after becoming upset with her lover Brijesh Singh's family for not allowing her to marry him. The family's disapproval stemmed from differences in their communities.

    The Waliv police revealed that Shabreen had been in a long-term relationship with Brijesh Singh, but due to caste and religious differences, Singh's family opposed the union. Senior police officer Jayaraj Ranawane said that Shabreen was so infatuated with Brijesh that she "lost awareness of her actions," despite her experience portraying criminals in crime-based shows and films.

    Post-Diwali cheer: Government employees set for salary hike in November 2024

    The police are investigating whether Brijesh Singh played a role in the kidnapping, as he was reportedly spotted with an unidentified woman around the time of the incident. According to the police, Shabreen allegedly resorted to kidnapping out of frustration with the family's rejection of her relationship with Brijesh.

    The kidnapping took place on Saturday when Brijesh's nephew, Prince, was at school. Shabreen arrived at the school around 11 AM, and since the boy recognised her, he willingly accompanied her. She told school authorities that she was taking Prince for medical treatment. When Prince's family realized he was missing, they contacted the school, who informed them that a woman had taken him, claiming she was taking him to see a doctor. Alarmed, the family reported the incident to the police.

    The police quickly acted by reviewing CCTV footage, which showed Shabreen leaving the school with Prince in an autorickshaw. Another unidentified woman accompanied her during the abduction. After questioning the auto driver, police learned that Shabreen had been dropped off in Naigaon. Witnesses later identified her from photographs, and the police traced her mobile phone to Bandra, where she was arrested.

    Delhi pollution reaches 'severe' levels: AAP points finger at UP diesel buses

    Upon investigation, it was found that Prince was being held in a flat in Naigaon. He was rescued, and Shabreen was taken into custody. The police are now working to identify Shabreen’s accomplice and further investigate the case.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jal Shakti minister presents Project Corporation dividend cheque to CM Yogi, turnover of Rs 1448.24 cr dmn

    Jal Shakti minister presents Project Corporation dividend cheque to CM Yogi, turnover of Rs 1448.24 cr

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt plans state-of-the-art sleeping pods for devotees anr

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt plans state-of-the-art sleeping pods for devotees

    Kerala: Two arrested for mobile theft during Alan Walker event brought to Kochi, 23 devices recovered dmn

    Kerala: Two arrested for mobile theft during Alan Walker event brought to Kochi, 23 devices recovered

    Delhi pollution reaches 'severe' levels: AAP points finger at Uttar Pradesh diesel buses AJR

    Delhi pollution reaches 'severe' levels: AAP points finger at UP diesel buses

    Kerala: Priyanka Gandhi set for poll debut in Wayanad bypoll; Sonia gandhi and Rahul gandhi to lead campaign anr

    Sonia Gandhi, Rahul to campaign for Priyanka's poll debut in Wayanad

    Recent Stories

    Lawrence Bishnoi offers to forgive Salman Khan, but only on one condition RTM

    Lawrence Bishnoi offers to forgive Salman Khan, but only on one condition

    Jal Shakti minister presents Project Corporation dividend cheque to CM Yogi, turnover of Rs 1448.24 cr dmn

    Jal Shakti minister presents Project Corporation dividend cheque to CM Yogi, turnover of Rs 1448.24 cr

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Parineeti Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, flaunt mehendi, Sonakshi Sinha shares new Mangalsutra RTM

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Parineeti Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, flaunt mehendi, Sonakshi Sinha shares new Mangalsutra

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt plans state-of-the-art sleeping pods for devotees anr

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt plans state-of-the-art sleeping pods for devotees

    Kerala: Two arrested for mobile theft during Alan Walker event brought to Kochi, 23 devices recovered dmn

    Kerala: Two arrested for mobile theft during Alan Walker event brought to Kochi, 23 devices recovered

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon