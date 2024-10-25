Selfie turns deadly as 23-year-old man trampled to death by wild elephant in Maharashtra

A 23-year-old labourer, Srikant Ramchandra Satre, was killed by a wild elephant while taking a selfie in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. He and two friends had entered Abapur forest despite warnings of an elephant sighting.

Gadchiroli: An adventure turned deadly for 23-year-old Srikant Ramchandra Satre, who was tragically killed by a wild elephant while attempting to take a selfie in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district.

Srikant, along with two friends, had traveled to Gadchiroli for cable laying work. On Thursday morning, they decided to explore the Abapur forest, where there were reports of a wild elephant sighting. After spotting the elephant, Srikant dared to take a selfie with the elephant in the background.

While Srikant was clicking the selfie with the wild beast at a distance, the elephant charged at him. Srikant's friends narrowly escaped, but he was caught off guard and trampled to death.

This is just one of the several incidents around the world that shows we should respect wildlife boundaries and prioritize safety. Wild animals are unpredictable and social media likes and shares is not worth the risk of life.

