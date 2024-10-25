Kerala: 4 arrested for attacking film crew members in Idukki's Thodupuzha

A group of around 20 individuals forcibly entered a lodge in Thodupuzha and assaulted members of a film crew at midnight on October 13. The victims, art department workers from Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram, were woken from their sleep and attacked.

Idukki: Four individuals have been arrested in connection with an assault on film workers, causing injuries. The police apprehended three suspects, while one surrendered. The accused are T. Amaldev (32) from Kolani Panchavadipalam Thonikuzhi, Vinu (43) from Parakadavu Olikandathil, Sudheesh (27) from Thazhchayil, and Jagan (51) from Muthalakkodam Eenthungal House. Amaldev surrendered at the police station on the evening of Thursday (Oct 24), while the Thodupuzha police later arrested the others.

The complaint stated that the film workers were attacked while they were asleep in their rooms after work. A group of individuals allegedly woke them up and assaulted them. The victims, Rejil from Kozhikode and Jishnu and Jayasenan from Thiruvananthapuram are art workers involved in set construction for an upcoming film. Jayasenan, who suffered serious head injuries, sought treatment in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Thodupuzha. The workers were staying in a private lodge in Thodupuzha when the attack occurred.

Around 20 individuals allegedly forced their way into the room and unleashed an attack at midnight on October 13, according to the injured victims. They were woken up from their sleep before being assaulted. The attackers entered the room in separate groups, the victims reported. The six-member art team, who had come to Thodupuzha about a week ago of the assault for film set construction, were staying in two lodges. The victims stated that the attack stemmed from a verbal argument with a local goods vehicle driver from Thodupuzha. The police further registered a case and initiated an investigation.

