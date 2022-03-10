Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Santa Cruz, Goa Election 2022 Result LIVE: Will AAP's Amit Palekar stir Congress stronghold?

    Counting of votes for the Goa Election 2022 will begin at 8 AM on Thursday, and the Santa Cruz constituency is expected to witness a mouth-watering contest.

    Santa Cruz Goa Election 2022 Result LIVE update candidates winner runner up
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Santa Cruz, First Published Mar 10, 2022, 6:01 AM IST

    Counting of votes for the Goa Election 2022 will begin at 8 AM on Thursday, and the Santa Cruz constituency is expected to witness a mouth-watering contest.

    Goa Election 2022 Result LIVE:Hung over a prediction in high-stakes battle

    Santa Cruz is one of the original Goa Assembly Constituency seats in the Tiswadi Taluka of North Goa District. Predominantly a Congress stronghold, all eyes will be on Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) candidate and their Chief Minister face Amit Palekar, who has expressed confidence that his party will wipe out Goa's debt and is here to stay. Meanwhile, the BJP, which made a dent in this seat in the 2019 by-elections, is also hoping for a victory.

    However, exit polls have indicated that the coastal state might be heading for another hung assembly, much like the cliffhanger of 2017. Data predicted both BJP and the Congress would end up with around 15-18 seats each in the 40-member house. The kingmaker is likely to be Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, which might win 2-4 seats.

    No. of candidates in the fray: 5

    Ajay Tipu Kholkar - Revolutionary Goans Party
    Amit Palekar - AAP
    Antonio Caetano Fernandes - BJP
    Rodolfo Louis Fernandes - Congress
    Victor Benjamin Gonsalves - AITC

    Election issues in 2022:

    Corruption has been the fundamental issue raised by AAP in their 2022 election campaign. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has claimed that it would fight against corruption and restart mining within six months of coming into power. Mining was halted for ten years during the BJP administration. Also, the party has claimed it will provide land rights and boost tourism in the state, which has witnessed a significant downfall due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

    The vote share in 2017:

    Congress' Antonio Caetano Fernandes won this seat in the 2017 state assembly elections, beating Hemant Dinanath Golatkar of the BJP by a margin of 642 votes (2.89 per cent) of the total votes cast for the seat. INC received 27.92 per cent of the vote in this seat in 2017. However, two years later, Antonio Fernandes joined hands with the BJP, and in the 2019 by-election, he bagged a victory for the saffron party.

    Goa Election 2022 voter turnout:

    Goa had a single-phase assembly election where 78.94 per cent of eligible voters cast the votes. The estimated voter participation in this seat was 73.97 per cent. 

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2022, 6:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thongju Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE update candidates winner runner up-dnm

    Thongju, Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE: Will it be a hat-trick for BJP's Thongam Biswajit Singh?

    Bishenpur Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE update candidates winner runner up-dnm

    Bishenpur, Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE: Will Govindas Konthoujam Singh upset Congress again?

    Goa election 2022 result resort politics begins Congress, BJP post counting scenario

    Resort politics ahead of Goa verdict; Congress, BJP try to keep flock together

    Heingang Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE update candidates winner runner up-dnm

    Heingang, Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE: Will CM Biren Singh defeat Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh?

    Uttarakhand elections 2022 live result updates Haridwar rural constituency drb

    Haridwar Rural Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will Harish Rawat's daughter win the prestige battle?

    Recent Stories

    Thongju Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE update candidates winner runner up-dnm

    Thongju, Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE: Will it be a hat-trick for BJP's Thongam Biswajit Singh?

    Bishenpur Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE update candidates winner runner up-dnm

    Bishenpur, Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE: Will Govindas Konthoujam Singh upset Congress again?

    Goa election 2022 result resort politics begins Congress, BJP post counting scenario

    Resort politics ahead of Goa verdict; Congress, BJP try to keep flock together

    Goa Election 2022 Results: Key constituencies and leaders

    Goa Election 2022 Results: 6 big fights to watch out for

    Heingang Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE update candidates winner runner up-dnm

    Heingang, Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE: Will CM Biren Singh defeat Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh?

    Recent Videos

    Russia Ukrain crisis Prasanth Reghuvamsom report at Ukraine Poland border

    Exclusive: 'Every 20 minutes, buses have been taking refugees out'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC Jamshedpur FC Daniel Chima Chukwu-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC's Chukwu

    Video Icon
    Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich-ayh

    Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Really touching to see people suffering: European union parliament member Maltigali-dnm

    Really touching to see people suffering: European union parliament member Maltigali

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    (Watch) Punjab CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    Video Icon