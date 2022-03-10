Santa Cruz, Goa Election 2022 Result LIVE: Will AAP's Amit Palekar stir Congress stronghold?

Counting of votes for the Goa Election 2022 will begin at 8 AM on Thursday, and the Santa Cruz constituency is expected to witness a mouth-watering contest.

Goa Election 2022 Result LIVE:Hung over a prediction in high-stakes battle

Santa Cruz is one of the original Goa Assembly Constituency seats in the Tiswadi Taluka of North Goa District. Predominantly a Congress stronghold, all eyes will be on Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) candidate and their Chief Minister face Amit Palekar, who has expressed confidence that his party will wipe out Goa's debt and is here to stay. Meanwhile, the BJP, which made a dent in this seat in the 2019 by-elections, is also hoping for a victory.

However, exit polls have indicated that the coastal state might be heading for another hung assembly, much like the cliffhanger of 2017. Data predicted both BJP and the Congress would end up with around 15-18 seats each in the 40-member house. The kingmaker is likely to be Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, which might win 2-4 seats.

No. of candidates in the fray: 5

Ajay Tipu Kholkar - Revolutionary Goans Party

Amit Palekar - AAP

Antonio Caetano Fernandes - BJP

Rodolfo Louis Fernandes - Congress

Victor Benjamin Gonsalves - AITC

Election issues in 2022:

Corruption has been the fundamental issue raised by AAP in their 2022 election campaign. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has claimed that it would fight against corruption and restart mining within six months of coming into power. Mining was halted for ten years during the BJP administration. Also, the party has claimed it will provide land rights and boost tourism in the state, which has witnessed a significant downfall due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The vote share in 2017:

Congress' Antonio Caetano Fernandes won this seat in the 2017 state assembly elections, beating Hemant Dinanath Golatkar of the BJP by a margin of 642 votes (2.89 per cent) of the total votes cast for the seat. INC received 27.92 per cent of the vote in this seat in 2017. However, two years later, Antonio Fernandes joined hands with the BJP, and in the 2019 by-election, he bagged a victory for the saffron party.

Goa Election 2022 voter turnout:

Goa had a single-phase assembly election where 78.94 per cent of eligible voters cast the votes. The estimated voter participation in this seat was 73.97 per cent.