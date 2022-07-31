Sanjay Raut detained by ED in land scam case after raids at his Mumbai residence

The Rajya Sabha member, who is in the Uddhav Thackeray camp of the Shiv Sena, had denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he was being targeted due to political vendetta. As the investigation agency started its search earlier on Sunday, the Sena leader had said in a tweet, "I vow by late Balasabheb Thackeray that I have nothing to do with any fraud."

After a lengthy search of the politician's Mumbai home, the Enforcement Directorate today apprehended Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a land fraud case. The move comes in response to two subpoenas issued for him to appear in court for interrogation in a money laundering case involving allegations of irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai "chawl" and associated transactions involving his wife and "associates."

The Rajya Sabha member, who is in the Uddhav Thackeray camp of the Shiv Sena, had denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he was being targeted due to political vendetta. As the investigation agency started its search earlier on Sunday, the Sena leader had said in a tweet, "I vow by late Balasabheb Thackeray that I have nothing to do with any fraud."

"...False action, false evidence...I will not leave Shiv Sena...Even if I die, I will not surrender...I have nothing to do with any scam. I am saying this by taking the oath of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. Balasaheb taught us to fight. I will continue to fight for Shiv Sena," Raut tweeted shortly after probe agency officials' visit to his home.

The details state that ED searches were also being conducted at Raut's second home in Mumbai's Dadar neighbourhood. In the meantime, Maharashtra-based BJP officials stated that if Raut has not broken any laws, he should not be concerned about the ED action. The ED is looking into Raut in relation to a money laundering case involving purported irregularities surrounding the redevelopment of a Mumbai "chawl."

The agency wants to question Sanjay Raut to know about his "business and other links" with his close associates Pravin Raut and Sujit Patkar and also about the property deals involving his wife. In connection with an investigation into an alleged land fraud involving the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in the Goregaon neighbourhood, Pravin Raut was detained. He is now being held by authorities.