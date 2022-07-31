Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sanjay Raut detained by ED in land scam case after raids at his Mumbai residence

    The Rajya Sabha member, who is in the Uddhav Thackeray camp of the Shiv Sena, had denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he was being targeted due to political vendetta.  As the investigation agency started its search earlier on Sunday, the Sena leader had said in a tweet, "I vow by late Balasabheb Thackeray that I have nothing to do with any fraud."

    Sanjay Raut detained by Enforcement Directorate in land scam case after raids at his Mumbai residence gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    Mumbai, First Published Jul 31, 2022, 5:01 PM IST

    After a lengthy search of the politician's Mumbai home, the Enforcement Directorate today apprehended Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a land fraud case. The move comes in response to two subpoenas issued for him to appear in court for interrogation in a money laundering case involving allegations of irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai "chawl" and associated transactions involving his wife and "associates."

    The Rajya Sabha member, who is in the Uddhav Thackeray camp of the Shiv Sena, had denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he was being targeted due to political vendetta.  As the investigation agency started its search earlier on Sunday, the Sena leader had said in a tweet, "I vow by late Balasabheb Thackeray that I have nothing to do with any fraud."

    Also Read | 'False action, false evidence,' says Sanjay Raut after ED conducts search at his home

    "...False action, false evidence...I will not leave Shiv Sena...Even if I die, I will not surrender...I have nothing to do with any scam. I am saying this by taking the oath of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. Balasaheb taught us to fight. I will continue to fight for Shiv Sena,"  Raut tweeted shortly after probe agency officials' visit to his home.

    The details state that ED searches were also being conducted at Raut's second home in Mumbai's Dadar neighbourhood. In the meantime, Maharashtra-based BJP officials stated that if Raut has not broken any laws, he should not be concerned about the ED action. The ED is looking into Raut in relation to a money laundering case involving purported irregularities surrounding the redevelopment of a Mumbai "chawl."

    Also Read | 'Why fear if you are innocent?': Eknath Shinde to Sanjay Raut over ED searches

    The agency wants to question Sanjay Raut to know about his "business and other links" with his close associates Pravin Raut and Sujit Patkar and also about the property deals involving his wife. In connection with an investigation into an alleged land fraud involving the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in the Goregaon neighbourhood, Pravin Raut was detained. He is now being held by authorities.

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2022, 5:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why fear if you are innocent Eknath Shinde to Sanjay Raut over ED searches gcw

    'Why fear if you are innocent?': Eknath Shinde to Sanjay Raut over ED searches

    PM Modi Mann ki Baat Put tiranga as profile picture on social media between August 2 15 gcw

    PM Modi: Put 'tiranga' as profile picture on social media between August 2-15

    Pay any outstanding power bills PM Modi urges states for swift action gcw

    Pay any outstanding power bills: PM Modi urges states for swift action

    WB SSC recruitment scam: Money recovered by ED does not belong to me, claims Partha Chatterjee snt

    WB SSC recruitment scam: Money recovered by ED does not belong to me, claims Partha Chatterjee

    Who is Sanjay Arora 1988 batch IPS officer the new Commissioner of Delhi Police gcw

    Who is Sanjay Arora, the new Commissioner of Delhi Police?

    Recent Stories

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Twitter triumphant as weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga gives India 2nd gold-ayh

    CWG 2022: Twitter triumphant as weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga gives India 2nd gold

    Here is how MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad played huge role in Mukesh Choudhary cricket journey-ayh

    Here's how MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad played huge role in Mukesh Choudhary's cricket journey

    Why fear if you are innocent Eknath Shinde to Sanjay Raut over ED searches gcw

    'Why fear if you are innocent?': Eknath Shinde to Sanjay Raut over ED searches

    PM Modi Mann ki Baat Put tiranga as profile picture on social media between August 2 15 gcw

    PM Modi: Put 'tiranga' as profile picture on social media between August 2-15

    DFL-Supercup 2022: This is my dream, looking forward to more titles - Sadio Mane after Bayern Munich success against RB Leipzig-ayh

    DFL-Supercup 2022: 'This is my dream, looking forward to more titles' - Mane after Bayern success

    Recent Videos

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon