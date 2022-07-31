'False action, false evidence,' says Sanjay Raut after ED conducts search at his home

The action was taken after Raut missed its summons twice, citing the upcoming session of Parliament, and asked for a delay until August 7. On July 1, he was questioned once over the matter.

Soon after ED officials arrived at Sanjay Raut's home to question him in a money laundering case, Sanjay Raut tweeted that the case is based on "fake evidence". The officials visited the Rajya Sabha MP's residence this morning after he failed to appear for his summons on July 20 and July 27. In relation to the Mumbai chawl reconstruction, the agency wants to question him. The close aide to Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, Raut, has denied any wrongdoing and claimed that he is the target of political retaliation.

The Rajya Sabha MP said on Twitter that "Maharashtra and Shiv Sena would continue to fight," while denying any wrongdoing and asserting that he was the victim of political retaliation.

The MP reiterated that he will not leave the Shiv Sena in a series of tweets, labelling the entire case as "fake."

"Fake action, false proof...I won't quit the Shiv Sena I won't give up, not even in death... I am not a part of any fraud," he tweeted in Marathi.

The action was taken after Raut missed its summons twice, citing the upcoming session of Parliament, and asked for a delay until August 7. On July 1, he was questioned once over the matter. He spoke with the investigating officer for almost 10 hours that day, during which time his statement was recorded in accordance with the penal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). After the interrogation, Raut declared that he would show up again at the agency's request.

"I offered my entire assistance and responded to all of their inquiries. In the event that they call, I will return," Raut had spoken with reporters. On July 20, he received a second summons from the ED, but he chose to attend the ongoing session of Parliament instead. On July 27, the investigation agency issued a new summons, which he again ignored using the same defence.