Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'False action, false evidence,' says Sanjay Raut after ED conducts search at his home

    The action was taken after Raut missed its summons twice, citing the upcoming session of Parliament, and asked for a delay until August 7. On July 1, he was questioned once over the matter.

    Patra Chawl case False action false evidence says Sanjay Raut after ED conducts search at his home gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    Mumbai, First Published Jul 31, 2022, 10:11 AM IST

    Soon after ED officials arrived at Sanjay Raut's home to question him in a money laundering case, Sanjay Raut tweeted that the case is based on "fake evidence". The officials visited the Rajya Sabha MP's residence this morning after he failed to appear for his summons on July 20 and July 27. In relation to the Mumbai chawl reconstruction, the agency wants to question him. The close aide to Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, Raut, has denied any wrongdoing and claimed that he is the target of political retaliation.

    The Rajya Sabha MP said on Twitter that "Maharashtra and Shiv Sena would continue to fight," while denying any wrongdoing and asserting that he was the victim of political retaliation.

    The MP reiterated that he will not leave the Shiv Sena in a series of tweets, labelling the entire case as "fake." 

    Also Read | I spoke only on contributions by Gujaratis and Rajasthanis, Maha Governor clarifies

    "Fake action, false proof...I won't quit the Shiv Sena I won't give up, not even in death... I am not a part of any fraud," he tweeted in Marathi.

    The action was taken after Raut missed its summons twice, citing the upcoming session of Parliament, and asked for a delay until August 7. On July 1, he was questioned once over the matter. He spoke with the investigating officer for almost 10 hours that day, during which time his statement was recorded in accordance with the penal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). After the interrogation, Raut declared that he would show up again at the agency's request.

    Also read: Even Rafale cannot compete with this speed: Sena MP Sanjay Raut's dig at Governor

    "I offered my entire assistance and responded to all of their inquiries. In the event that they call, I will return," Raut had spoken with reporters. On July 20, he received a second summons from the ED, but he chose to attend the ongoing session of Parliament instead. On July 27, the investigation agency issued a new summons, which he again ignored using the same defence.

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2022, 10:11 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NSA Ajit Doval says some people trying to create animosity in name of religion

    'Cannot be mute spectator...' NSA Ajit Doval says some people trying to create animosity in name of religion

    Old liquor policy to resume in Delhi from August 1; know its impact on capital - adt

    Old liquor policy to resume in Delhi from August 1; know its impact on capital

    People ignore Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal's family on IndiGo plane; Veterans fume, social media loathes them

    Twitter user claims some passengers disrespected deceased IAF pilot's family on IndiGo plane; Veterans fume

    I spoke only on contributions by Gujaratis and Rajasthanis, Maha Governor clarifies - adt

    I spoke only on contributions by Gujaratis and Rajasthanis, Maha Governor clarifies

    Letters To Self English version of PM Modi's book of poetry coming soon

    'Letters To Self': English version of PM Modi's book of poetry coming soon

    Recent Stories

    SEXY video pictures Jacqueline Fernandez lookalike Amanda Cerny poses NAKED in public to support Ranveer RBA

    SEXY video, pictures: Jacqueline Fernandez’s lookalike Amanda Cerny poses NAKED in public to support Ranveer

    ITR filing Here s what will happen if you miss July 31 deadline steps to file ITR and more gcw

    ITR filing: Here's what will happen if you miss July 31 deadline, steps to file ITR and more

    Still facing trip cancellation Uber to roll out updates to make it harder for drivers to cancel your rides gcw

    Still facing trip cancellation? Uber to roll out updates to make it harder for drivers to cancel your rides

    Why Sonu Sood avoids Bollywood parties? Actor shares his thoughts RBA

    Why Sonu Sood avoids Bollywood parties? Actor shares his thoughts

    Kiara Advani birthday net worth education personal life salary income car collection drb

    Kiara Advani Birthday: Know her net worth, education, salary, car collection and more

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon