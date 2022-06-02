RPF personnel saves woman from mishap as she attempts to board a moving train; watch

To alert passengers about the consequences of not following the boarding or de-boarding rules, the Ministry of Railways shared a spine-chilling video on Twitter.

In a shocking incident, a woman fell under the moving train while attempting to board. Despite several warnings by the Indian Railways, several passengers repeat such stunts while boarding or de-boarding the train. More than often, videos of railways’ alert officers come to fore that show them rescuing ignorant passengers and avoiding mishaps.

The Ministry of Railways shared one such video on Twitter with the Hindi caption that loosely translates in English as, “The attention and promptness of the railway worker rescued the life of the passenger."

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee advises TMC leader to not eat pakoras, instead shed weight; watch

The incident took place at Chhattisgarh's Raipur railway station. The Ministry of Railways also warned commuters and said do not get on/off a running train; it can be dangerous.

In the video, a woman falls between the platform gap while attempting to board a train. However, an RPF personnel walking on the platform witnessed this and immediately rushed to bring her to safety. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel became her saviour. The railway cop's quick thinking and rapid action saved the woman's life.

After sharing online, the video garnered over 23K views. Many social media users showered praises on the alert RPF personnel. In contrast, others expressed concern over repeated incidents and asked authorities to reduce the space between footboard and the platform. A user wrote, "The act of our Police man should be appreciated." Another person commented, "I once again urge to #indinanrailways to install auto door closure system in all trains and locals to avoid such incidents. Life is more valuable than investment in door closure system."

This is not the first time one such accident averted by a that an alert railway police. A few days ago, similar accident was prevented at the Prayagraj station where a man's life was rescued by an alert Government Railway Police (GRP) constable. The man fell from the running train while sitting in the entrance of a coach. In Bhubaneswar railway station a RPF head constable saved a woman in Odisha, who fall between a moving train and the platform.

Also Read: Leopard climbs tree to hunt monkey at MP’s Panna tiger reserve; rare video goes viral