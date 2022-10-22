Rozgar Mela: Here's all you need to know about Modi govt's recruitment drive for 10 lakh people

The new recruits will be positioned as Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, and MTS, among others. According to the information provided during the launch, the recruitment drive will last a year, with several candidates appointed to various Sarkari Naukri each month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Rozgar Mela, a 10-lakh-person recruitment drive, on Saturday, October 22, 2022. PM Modi congratulated the 75,000 candidates who received appointment letters today. During the Rozgar Scheme's launch, 75,226 candidates received appointment letters.

While speaking at the event, Prime Minister Modi said that India has risen to the fifth largest economy in the world due to reforms implemented over the last eight years. He claimed that the efforts of 'our Karmayogis' had increased the efficiency of government departments.

"Many of the world's major economies are indeed struggling with inflation and unemployment...the side effects of the worst crisis in 100 years are not going away in 100 days," he added.

The new recruits from across the country will work in the central government's 38 ministries and departments. The appointees will work at the Group - A, Group - B (Gazetted), Group - B (Non-Gazetted), and Group - C levels of government. The recruits will be appointed to positions such as Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, and MTS, among others.

"These recruitments are being conducted in Mission Mode by Ministries and Departments, either directly or through Recruiting Agencies such as UPSC, SSC, and Railway Recruitment Board," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

PM Rojgar Mela 2022 was officially launched today via live video conferencing. Several Union Ministers were also present via video call at the launch.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has joined from Odisha, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has joined from Gujarat, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has joined from Chandigarh, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has joined from Maharashtra, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has joined from Rajasthan, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has joined from Tamil Nadu, Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Pandey has joined from Uttar Pradesh, Minister of Tribal Affairs.

According to the information provided during the launch, the recruitment drive will last a year, with several candidates appointed to various Sarkari Naukri each month.

At the event, Prime Minister Modi stated that the Rojgar Scheme was launched to recruit the country's youth and provide them with mission-mode employment through government departments.

Also Read: Diwali 2022: PM Modi 'gift' to 75,000 youngsters; to get govt jobs across the country

Also Read: 'May he have a fruitful tenure': PM Modi congratulates Mallikarjun Kharge on being elected Congress president

Also Read: PM Modi inaugurates Defence Expo 2022; says 'new airbase near India-Pakistan border is crucial for security'