'Before Pele, 10 was just a number...' - Neymar, Messi, Mbappe, Ronaldo join the world in mourning legend

RIP Pele: The Brazilian legend has bid farewell to the world, having breathed his last on Thursday night. Meanwhile, Neymar, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe are among the contemporary footballers mourning his demise.

On Thursday night, the football world was greeted with sad news, as legendary Brazilian great Pele passed away at 82 at the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in Sao Paulo. Consequently, the entire world mourned and grieved the considerable loss of the sport. He had been struggling with cancer for over a year and was admitted for treatment last month. Also, the hospital reported that his tumour had reached an advanced stage. In contrast, the chemo treatment was not responding effectively. Having breathed his last, his family confirmed the news, while contemporary footballers like Neymar, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe sent out their tributes.

Taking to Instagram, Neymar wrote, "Before Pelé, 10 was just a number. I've read this phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But this sentence, beautiful, is incomplete. I would say before Pelé, football was just a sport. Pelé has changed it all. He turned football into art, into entertainment. He gave voice to the poor, to the blacks and especially: He gave visibility to Brazil. Soccer and Brazil have raised their status thanks to the King! He's gone, but his magic remains. Pelé is FOREVER!!"

As for Ronaldo, he penned, "Unique. Cool. Technical. Creative. Perfect. One of a kind. Where Pelé arrived, he stayed. Without ever leaving the top, he leaves us today. The king of football - only one The greatest of all time The world of mourning. The sadness of parting mixed with the immense pride of the written history. What a privilege to come after you, my friend. Your talent is a school every player should go through. Your legacy will transcend generations. And that's how it will stay alive. Today and always, we celebrate you. Thank you, Pelé. Rest in peace."

While Messi shared three pictures alongside the Brazilian and record, "Rest in peace, @pele," Mbappe authored, "The king of football has left us, but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING 💔👑…"