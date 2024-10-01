RG Kar Hospital case: West Bengal junior doctors resume 'full cease work' from today; deeds here

In their statement, the doctors pointed out that only a small fraction of the promised CCTVs have been installed in hospitals, and several healthcare workers, including a female intern and nurses, have faced harassment based on false accusations at Sagore Dutta Hospital.

Junior doctors in West Bengal, who had partially resumed work last month after a prolonged strike, on Tuesday (October 1) once again initiated a 'total cease work.' This development comes following their dissatisfaction with the slow progress of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Earlier, the junior doctors had resumed partial duties on September 21 after a 42-day strike, but the lack of substantial developments in the case has led them to resume their protest.

In a statement, the junior doctors expressed their frustration with the CBI, accusing the agency of dragging its feet in the investigation. They stated that despite the passage of time, the CBI has made little progress, and the real culprits remain at large. The doctors also criticised the Supreme Court for postponing hearings, which they believe has led to delays in justice being served.

"We have been waiting for 52 days since August 9, and yet there has been no meaningful action taken to ensure our security," the doctors said.

The protesting doctors also accused the West Bengal government of ignoring their requests for dialogue and action. According to the doctors, they had reached out to the government, including the chief minister and chief secretaries, seeking a meeting to discuss their demands. However, they claim that the state has failed to arrange any further discussions or respond to their letters.

In their statement, the doctors pointed out that only a small fraction of the promised CCTVs have been installed in hospitals, and several healthcare workers, including a female intern and nurses, have faced harassment based on false accusations at Sagore Dutta Hospital.

The junior doctors further said that the RG Kar case is not an isolated incident, pointing to the broader issue of an "undemocratic environment of fear" within the healthcare system. They also accused high-ranking officials of facilitating illegal activities, including those of former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh.

