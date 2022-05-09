'Regret it, but best possible decision': IndiGo CEO on barring specially-abled teen from flight

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had directed IndiGo to submit a report to the aviation authority.

After a massive outrage and a warning from the Union Aviation Minister, IndiGo stuck by its decision not to allow a specially-abled child onboard its Ranchi's flight over the weekend. It offered to buy an electric wheelchair for the teenager.

The CEO, in his statement, stated that the airline had taken the best possible decision under "challenging circumstances" regarding the incident. He added, "While delivering courteous and sympathetic service to our customers is extremely important to us, the airport staff was forced to make a difficult decision based on safety requirements as to whether the disruption would continue aboard the plane. After reviewing all aspects of the incident, we as an organisation believe we made the best option we could given the circumstances."

Because the child was panicked, an IndiGo airline employee in Ranchi refused to let the special needs teen and his family board the plane. Following the denial, family and fellow passengers objected to the authority's move, and they indulged in a verbal altercation.

IndiGo representative alleged that a specially-abled child was a flight risk and deemed the child unfit for travel.

In his statement, Dutta added, "We intended to carry the family throughout the check-in and boarding process. However, the teenager appeared to be in a panic at the boarding area."

Following the incident, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia warned IndiGo airlines. He tweeted and wrote that there's zero tolerance for such behaviour. He also added that he'd personally look into the investigation and take action accordingly.

In its statement, Dutta stated that all know that parents who devote their lives to caring for physically disabled children are great heroes in our society. Therefore, we sincerely apologise for the unfortunate experience and would like to offer to purchase an electric wheelchair for their son as a tiny token of appreciation for their lifelong dedication.

Following the DGCA guidelines, the Civil Aviation Requirements 4.4 and 4.5 very specifically stated that the passengers who are likely to be unruly should be closely monitored, and if they are regarded to be a threat to the flight's safety and security, fellow passengers or crew should be denied embarkation or off-loaded while onboard.

To prevent such customers from boarding, all airlines must have a method to detect and report unruly passenger behaviour at check-in, in lounges, at the boarding gate, or anywhere else in the Civil Aviation Requirements Section 3 Series M Part Vi 8th September 2017 3, terminal building.

