    'What a shame': BJP's Subramanian Swamy slams Centre for 'betraying' 800 Pakistani Hindus

    Around 800 Pakistani Hindus in Rajasthan had to return after there was 'no progress' in their citizenship application.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 9, 2022, 1:02 PM IST

    BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday came down hard upon the Narendra Modi government after reports emerged that 800 Pakistani Hindus had to return from India after failing to secure citizenship.

    Taking to Twitter, the Member of Parliament said: "What a shame for our BJP Union government that Hindu victims of human rights violation by Pakistan government -- about 800 of those who had escaped to India -- hoping to become Indian citizens have been betrayed by non-action of Modi government on the CAA, and so have gone back heartbroken to Pakistan."

    According to a report published by The Hindu quoting Seemant Lok Sangathan said around 800 Pakistani Hindus in Rajasthan had to return after there was 'no progress' in their citizenship application.

    The group, which advocates for the rights of Pakistani minority migrants in India, claimed that those who returned to Pakistan were paraded before the media and made to speak about how they were ill-treated in India.

    Applications pending

    In December 2021, the government informed the Lok Sabha that it had received Indian citizenship requests from 7,306 Pakistani nationals till December 14, 2021.

    Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had then said that applications from Pakistani nationals account for nearly 70 per cent of the 10,635 pending applications for citizenship received in five years. 

    The Citizenship Promise

    The Narendra Modi government rolled out the Citizenship Amendment Act in 2019 to expedite the process of granting citizenship to non-Muslim minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. 

    The Act mandated people belonging to minority groups in these three neighbouring nations, who arrived in India before December 31, 2014, to apply for Indian citizenship. 

    The government is, however, yet to notify the rules under the CAA as yet. During his recent visit to West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at multiple venues that the CAA would be implemented once the Covid-19 pandemic subsides.

    The media report claimed that there are some 25,000-odd Pakistani Hindus in Rajasthan alone, many of whom have applied in the offline mode. Some have been awaiting citizenship for over two decades. 

