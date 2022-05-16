Record-breaking heat: Some symptoms to watch out for

When the highest temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius and is at least 4.5 degrees above average, a heat wave is declared. According to the IMD, a severe heat wave is proclaimed when the temperature deviates from normal by more than 6.4 notches.

India has experienced a wide range of weather conditions, from blistering heat in the north to heavy rain in the northeast and a red alert in Kerala. The scorching temperatures in the North, on the other hand, have been in the spotlight for over a month.

When the highest temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius and is at least 4.5 degrees above average, a heat wave is declared. According to the IMD, a severe heat wave is proclaimed when the temperature deviates from normal by more than 6.4 notches. If the highest temperature exceeds 47 degrees Celsius, a severe heat wave is declared.

The most common complication of being exposed to a heat wave is heatstroke. Adults may experience altered mental sensations such as disorientation, confusion, and agitation, irritability, and a throbbing headache; anxiety, dizziness, fainting, and lightheadedness; muscle weakness or cramps; nausea and vomiting; and rapid heartbeat or rapid and shallow breathing.

Refusal to eat; irritability; decreased urine output; dry oil mucosa and lack of tears or sunken eyes; lethargy or impaired sensorium; convulsions; and bleeding from any place are all indications in children.

When the temperature rises, the body releases surplus sweat to keep cool. Your kidneys struggle to keep up with the excessive sweating and dehydration as your body temperature rises. This causes bewilderment and exhaustion.

How to avoid such extreme symptoms?

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water even if you're not thirsty, carrying drinking water with you while travelling, utilising Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), and making homemade drinks like lemon water, butter milk, and fruit juices with a pinch of salt.

Wear thin, loose cotton garments to stay covered, protect your head when in direct sunlight, and wear shoes or chappals when out in the sun.

Limit and reschedule outdoor activities to cooler periods of the day, and stay indoors as much as possible (morning and evening).