    Delhi Police hunt for man who forcibly undressed 2 girls in MCD school

    The shocking part is that when the students informed the school authorities about what happened, neither the teacher nor the principal reported the matter to the police, the DCW claimed.

    First Published May 5, 2022, 11:31 AM IST

    The Delhi Police has launched a manhunt for a person who allegedly forcibly undressed two girls inside the classroom of a civic body-run school. The incident happened at the MCD Primary School in the Bhajanpur area while the students were waiting for their teacher to arrive. 

    According to details available, soon after the school assembly, students were waiting for the teacher inside the classroom when an unknown person barged in. He allegedly removed the clothes of a girl student and mouthed obscenities. Emboldened by the act, he went over to another girl and repeated the act. In fact, this time he undressed as well. He then closed the classroom door and urinated in front of the students. 

    In fact, the students were allegedly told to 'keep quiet' and 'forget' the incident. 

    The incident, which happened on April 30, has triggered outrage ever since details of the case emerged on April 4.

    The Delhi Commission for Women, taking a stern stance on the matter, shot off summons to the East Delhi Municipal Corporation and the Station House Officer of the Bhajanpura Police Station.

    From the police, the DCW has sought details of the action taken against the school authorities under the POCSO act for trying to cover up the matter. The body also sought a detailed action taken report by May 6.

    From the civic body, the DCW has sought access to CCTV footage and reports on how the accused managed to gain entry into the classroom. A detailed explanation has been sought with regard to the security lapse and the action taken against the teacher, principal or any other staff responsible.

