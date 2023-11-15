Rajasthan Election 2023: Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Kooner passes away ahead of assembly polls

His unfortunate demise was attributed to sepsis coupled with septic shock and renal disease, as stated in the hospital's death certificate. Kooner had also been battling hypertension, adding to his health challenges.

Rajasthan's political landscape was shaken as Gurmeet Singh Kooner, the Congress candidate from the Karanpur Assembly constituency, passed away during treatment at AIIMS Delhi, according to party officials on Wednesday. A stalwart at 75, Kooner, the incumbent MLA from Karanpur, was admitted to the Geriatric Medicine Ward at AIIMS Delhi on November 12.

His unfortunate demise was attributed to sepsis coupled with septic shock and renal disease, as stated in the hospital's death certificate. Kooner had also been battling hypertension, adding to his health challenges.

The loss of the seasoned politician comes amid the impending assembly elections in Rajasthan, scheduled for November 25. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his condolences on the untimely passing of Gurmeet Singh Kooner, extending his sympathies to the Congress leader's family and supporters.

Kooner's unexpected demise has created a void in the political scenario of Karanpur, with the Congress party mourning the loss of an influential leader. As the state gears up for the forthcoming assembly polls, Kooner's absence leaves an impactful vacuum in the contest for the Karanpur Assembly seat, signaling an unexpected turn in the electoral landscape of Rajasthan.

