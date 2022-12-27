Distortion of history a danger engulfing the country: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said, "The danger that has engulfed the country today is the distortion of history. The Constitution's dignity should be preserved in education, language, culture, authority, economy, and administration."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin called a distortion of history a 'danger' and warned against falling for 'imaginary stories' floated by some as history on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Stalin also highlighted the importance of a secular government in his address to the 81st annual session of the Indian History Congress.

The Chief Minister said that many people wonder if studying history guarantees a lucrative career, but doing so is about more than just getting a degree and a salary.

"We should study history to understand ourselves better. Only those who have studied the past can create history in the present; only those who have studied the past can predict the future. Such history should be scientifically proven. Some people consider imaginary stories to be historical. They should not be taken seriously and should not be believed," he said. Stalin added that a knowledgeable society would not accept such theories.

"The danger that has engulfed the country today is the distortion of history. The Constitution's dignity should be preserved in education, language, culture, authority, economy, and administration," he said.

He emphasised the importance of a secular government and reining in forces that divide people of different faiths, citing a Supreme Court ruling from 1994.

Once upon a time, the Indian landscape was so (secular), but 'the differences are those created later by some persons.'

Stalin said, "We are speaking proudly about our historic specialities only based on scientific facts," referring to the various archaeological excavations in Tamil Nadu, including at Keeladi and Kodumanal.

According to Keeladi studies, urbanisation and literacy existed in the Tamil landscape as early as the 6th century BC.

He highlighted that the DMK government had undertaken such studies since 2021 in seven locations across the state, which are being done in association with various other agencies.

According to the Chief Minister, many efforts are being made to highlight the historical significance of such locations, such as the establishment of museums.

"History should not be a book that only talks about kings, their lifestyles, and their victories. People from all walks of life should be represented in history. This is our point of view," said Stalin.

(With inputs from PTI)

