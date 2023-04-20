Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: IT officials find 2000 DDs, 5000 sarees from KGF Babu's residence during raid

    It is reportedly said that two thousand DDs worth 1,150 each were found in the name of Umrah Foundation. On the cover where the DDs were, it was written as a gift from KGF Babu. Sources also said that there are names of residents of Chikkapet.

    First Published Apr 20, 2023, 1:00 PM IST

    Ahead of Assembly election that is scheduled to be held on May 10 in Karnataka, Income Iax officials on Wednesday (April 19) raided the house and offices of politician Yusuf Sharif, popularly known as KGF Babu.

    It is reportedly said that the officials first visited his residence on Millers Road, High Grounds, and then searched different offices. The raids, which continued till late on Wednesday night, came a few days after Babu's wife filed her nomination as an independent candidate, declaring assets worth Rs 1,600 crore.

    During the raid, the IT officials confiscated more than five thousand silk sarees and more than two thousand demand drafts (DDs).

    Since KGF Babu did not get a ticket, he fielded his wife as a non-party candidate in the Chikkapet constituency. It is said that silk sarees and DDs were kept to attract voters by campaigning on behalf of his wife.

    Earlier too, IT officials raided the residence of KGF Babu. On May 28 last year, the raid was carried out by IT officials under suspicions of income tax evasion. Officials also raided Ruksana Palace and an office owned by KGF Babu and checked records.

    In January, KGF Babu was expelled from the Congress party after he made negative comments against his party, going on to say that the Congress would not secure even 80 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls.

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2023, 1:00 PM IST
