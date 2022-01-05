Punjab Health Minister says political rallies with huge gatherings should be banned, CM to take decision soon

In a news conference, the Health Minister stated that rallies with large crowds should be prohibited as schools and colleges are closed. However, no decision can be made until the Centre releases such instructions.

Amid an increase in COVID-19 instances, Punjab Health Minister OP Soni stated that political rallies with large crowds should be prohibited and that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will decide shortly. Elections to the Punjab Assembly are scheduled for this year. In a news conference, the Health Minister stated that rallies with large crowds should be prohibited as schools and colleges are closed. However, no decision can be made until the Centre releases such instructions.

He stated that there are no limits on rallies under the norms of the Central Government, and he also stated that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi would convene a Corona review meeting and make a decision on rally bans shortly. Punjab has enforced a night curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. till January 15.

In a news statement, the state administration stated that the movement of persons for all non-essential activities would be barred between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. inside the municipal borders of all Punjab cities and towns. As a result, district authorities have been directed to issue prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC and strictly enforce compliance.

All pubs, movie theatres, theatres, stores, restaurants, spas, museums, zoos, and other institutions have been allowed to operate at half capacity, with the condition that all personnel be fully vaccinated. AC buses will run at half capacity.

In the meanwhile, all sports facilities, stadiums, swimming pools, and gyms will stay closed. Furthermore, only personnel who have been properly vaccinated will be allowed to work in government and private workplaces.

