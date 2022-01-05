  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Health Minister says political rallies with huge gatherings should be banned, CM to take decision soon

    In a news conference, the Health Minister stated that rallies with large crowds should be prohibited as schools and colleges are closed. However, no decision can be made until the Centre releases such instructions.

    Punjab Health Minister says political rallies with huge gatherings should be banned CM to take decision soon gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Punjab, First Published Jan 5, 2022, 11:36 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Amid an increase in COVID-19 instances, Punjab Health Minister OP Soni stated that political rallies with large crowds should be prohibited and that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will decide shortly. Elections to the Punjab Assembly are scheduled for this year. In a news conference, the Health Minister stated that rallies with large crowds should be prohibited as schools and colleges are closed. However, no decision can be made until the Centre releases such instructions. 

    He stated that there are no limits on rallies under the norms of the Central Government, and he also stated that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi would convene a Corona review meeting and make a decision on rally bans shortly. Punjab has enforced a night curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. till January 15.

    In a news statement, the state administration stated that the movement of persons for all non-essential activities would be barred between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. inside the municipal borders of all Punjab cities and towns. As a result, district authorities have been directed to issue prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC and strictly enforce compliance.
    All pubs, movie theatres, theatres, stores, restaurants, spas, museums, zoos, and other institutions have been allowed to operate at half capacity, with the condition that all personnel be fully vaccinated. AC buses will run at half capacity.

    Also Read | Punjab govt imposes night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, masks mandatory in public places as COVID-19 cases spike

    In the meanwhile, all sports facilities, stadiums, swimming pools, and gyms will stay closed. Furthermore, only personnel who have been properly vaccinated will be allowed to work in government and private workplaces.

    Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: BJP to kick off campaign with PM Modi's rally likely on January 5

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2022, 11:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat chopper crash Tri service probe committee set to brief Rajnath Singh on Wednesday gcw

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat chopper crash: Tri-service probe committee set to brief Rajnath Singh on Wednesday

    PM Modi to visit Punjab on Wednesday inaugurate projects worth over Rs 42750 crore gcw

    PM Modi to visit Punjab on Wednesday, inaugurate projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore

    Omicron surge: Karnataka orders weekend curfew, shuts schools as Covid-19 spikes ycb

    Omicron surge: Karnataka orders weekend curfew, shuts schools as Covid-19 spikes

    Fact check Did Centre distribute only 26 dot 14 per cent of COVID funds to states gcw

    Fact-check: Did Centre distribute only 26.14% of COVID funds under ECRP-II to states?

    Pakistani artist eyeing PM Modi exit from power in 2024 drb

    Pakistani artist eyeing PM Modi's exit from power in 2024

    Recent Stories

    India records sharp spike with 58097 new COVID cases Omicron tally crosses 2100 mark gcw

    India records sharp spike with 58,097 new COVID cases, Omicron tally crosses 2,100 mark

    North Korea launches suspected ballistic missile into its eastern sea - ADT

    North Korea launches suspected ballistic missile into its eastern sea

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat chopper crash Tri service probe committee set to brief Rajnath Singh on Wednesday gcw

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat chopper crash: Tri-service probe committee set to brief Rajnath Singh on Wednesday

    PM Modi to visit Punjab on Wednesday inaugurate projects worth over Rs 42750 crore gcw

    PM Modi to visit Punjab on Wednesday, inaugurate projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore

    Deepika Padukone Birthday: 4 different hats that the actress dons; check out drb

    Deepika Padukone Birthday: 4 different hats that the actress dons; check out

    Recent Videos

    British Sikh Army officer Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FCs ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru's ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: MCFC needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on OFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on defeat vs Odisha

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon