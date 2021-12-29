  • Facebook
    Punjab Election 2022: BJP to kick off campaign with PM Modi's rally likely on January 5

    This would be Prime Minister Modi's first rally in Punjab after the removal of three agriculture rules.
     

    Punjab, First Published Dec 29, 2021, 8:05 PM IST
    The Bharatiya Janata Party will launch its election campaign in Punjab on January 5, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to hold a rally there, according to party sources. This would be Prime Minister Modi's first rally in Punjab after the removal of three agriculture rules. The Prime Minister will also open a satellite centre of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMR) at Firozpur, Punjab. He is also expected to speak at a rally following the ceremony. The gathering would also include former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal-SAD (Sanyukt) leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, according to BJP sources.

    According to a source, Amarinder and Sukhdev met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda in Delhi on Monday to negotiate seat-sharing. In Punjab, the BJP will serve as a senior alliance partner, with the ability to fight more than half of the seats. According to reports, in addition to Prime Minister and Captain Amarinder, Punjab's election in-charge and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and his Union Cabinet colleague Hardeep Singh Puri, may attend this gathering.

    Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: BJP, Amarinder Singh, Dhindsa's SAD (Sanyukt) seal pre-poll alliance, to issue manifesto

    Earlier this week, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced an alliance for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections between the Punjab Lok Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). Captain Amarinder Singh, former Punjab Chief Minister and head of the Punjab Lok Congress, paid a visit to Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi. JP Nadda, the BJP's national president, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Punjab BJP's in-charge, were also present at the meeting.

    Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi to kickstart Congress’ poll campaign from Moga on January 3

