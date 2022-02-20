Punjab Election 2022: Congress will form govt with two-third majority, says Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who is also the Congress’ CM candidate on Sunday said Congress will form the government with two-third majority in Punjab. “The Congress party will form government with 2/3rd majority in Punjab,” said CM Charanjit Singh Channi, at Kharar.

Criticising former CM Amarinder Singh for failures during his term in office, Channi claimed he had not backstabbed his predecessor but had fought against him from the front, to get him removed from the CM chair.

Channi said, “I have been told by someone about the statement of former CM Capt Amarinder Singh. who claimed that I (Channi) had stabbed him in the back. I have not stabbed him in the back, but led the fight against him from the front as I was the first person to say that Capt Amarinder would not give justice to the people of Punjab. He would not arrest drug smugglers and sacrilege accused and he should be removed (from CM post).”

The ruling Congress, which is seeking to retain power, has come under severe attack from its political opponents over various issues, including drug menace and corruption. The infighting has also been a worrying factor for the Congress which has been reeling under poll debacles since 2014 and is also suffering from leadership vacuum.

The state is witnessing a multi-cornered contest on Sunday as 2.14 crore voters decide the fate of 1,304 candidates on 117 Assembly constituencies. Multiple players including the Congress, AAP, SAD-BSP alliance, BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt) and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a political front of various farmer bodies, are in the fray.