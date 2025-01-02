Puneet Khurana suicide: Estranged wife dared Delhi cafe owner to 'die by suicide', alleges family

A Delhi businessman, Puneet Khurana, died by suicide, allegedly due to mental harassment by his estranged wife and her family. His family claims he was threatened and pressured over business disputes and has filed a police complaint.

The family of 40-year-old Delhi businessman Puneet Khurana who died by suicide at his Model Town residence on Tuesday alleged that he was mentally tormented to the verge of death by his estranged wife, Manika Pahwa, and her relatives.

Speaking to the news agency, Puneet's sister said, “Manika Pahwa, her parents and her sister forced my brother, stressed him out, instigated him by saying, ‘you can’t do anything, die by suicide if you dare’. Puneet shot a video before his death, it is on his phone, he has said everything, about how Manika and his parents pressured him mentally." She further said that they threatened to throw our parents out and dared him to open his shop’s shutter and kept abusing him.

The now-divorced couple operated a bakery together, according to his sister, but it was determined during the divorce that Puneet and Manika would each receive one store.

She further said, “They earlier ran the bakery business in partnership. But when the first notion for divorce was signed, it was decided and put in writing that Puneet would manage For God’s bakery and Manika would get Woodbox Cafe. It was signed. Even after that, she kept saying that she won’t leave her share."

She also hacked Khurana's social media account and misbehaved with people through his Instagram profile, the sister added. 

Puneet's mother said, “She kept torturing my son and he suffered in silence. The two shared the business, they would have disputes over it. He would not say anything openly to us, thinking that my parents would be upset. He kept swallowing his grief. My son was doing well, but she tortured him so much yesterday that he took this step."

The family has filed a police complaint seeking action against Manika Pahwa and her family. Puneet, 40, died by hanging on Tuesday afternoon, according to police confirmation. He allegedly talked to Manika the night before, and a discussion that was recorded shows that the two got into a heated argument about business. His family alleged that the man's wife and in-laws were responsible for his death, saying they used to threaten him almost every day over financial and property issues. The family also claimed that Puneet had recorded a video detailing the abuse.

