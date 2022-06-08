Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Al-Qaeda threatens of terror attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP, Gujarat, following Prophet controversy

    “We shall kill those who affront our Prophet,” wrote terror group Al-Qaeda in the letter, while threatening to carry out multiple suicide attacks in India.

    Al Qaeda threatens of terror attacks in Delhi Mumbai UP Gujarat following Prophet controversy drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 8, 2022, 12:41 AM IST

    Terror group Al-Qaeda has threatened to carry out suicide attacks in multiple places in India, including Delhi and Mumbai. The letter, dated June 6, comes after a controversy erupted after a few leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJ) made remarks in Prophet Muhammad.

    As per the letter, the terror group has threatened to carry out attacks in the National Capital as well as Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, saying that it will "fight for the honour of the Prophet".

    "We shall kill those who affront our Prophet and we shall bind explosives with our bodies and the bodies of our children to blow away the ranks of those who dare to dishonour our Prophet... The saffron terrorists should now await their end in Delhi, Bombay, UP and Gujarat," the letter read.

    ALSO READ: Prophet controversy: Kangana backs Nupur Sharma; says she's entitled to her opinions

    The Prophet Controversy: 

    A few leaders of the BJP, including Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, made some controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed, giving rise to a controversy. While Sharma stands suspended, the party expelled Jindal over his remarks. Soon after their remarks. The BJP issued a statement which emphasised that it does not tolerate disrespect for any religious personality.

    Meanwhile, India maintained that the views belonged to the individuals and do not represent the Government of India. It also “categorically rejected” the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) statement that slammed India as "unwarranted and narrow-minded".

    ALSO READ: Prophet controversy: Jindal receives death threats; urges Delhi Police to take note

    Delhi Police provides security to Sharma and her family: The Delhi police had filed an FIR after BJP’s suspended spokesperson, Sharma, said that she was receiving death theatres. Amidst the threats, the police on Tuesday, a Delhi police official said that Sharma and her family have been provided security after she alleged to have received death threats.

    Jindal also took to Twitter on Tuesday, alleging that he and his family members were constantly receiving death threats on social media, and asked Delhi Police to take cognizance of the matter.

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2022, 12:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Law student arrested after deliberately hitting biker with his SUV gps

    Law student arrested after deliberately hitting biker with his SUV

    World Environment Day Namma Bengaluru Foundation conducts various activities on Only One Earth theme drb

    World Environment Day: Namma Bengaluru Foundation conducts various activities on ‘Only One Earth’ theme

    PM Modi launches Jan Samarth portal, Here's all you need to know - adt

    PM Modi launches Jan Samarth portal, Here's all you need to know

    Qatar condemns BJP leader nupur sharma remarks against Prophet Muhammad; India responds snt

    Qatar condemns BJP leader's remarks against Prophet Muhammad; India responds

    Wildlife world environment day 2022 India witnesses 25 per cent decrease in tiger mortality since 2021 drb

    India witnesses 25% decrease in tiger mortality, compared to 2021

    Recent Stories

    NBA national basketball association: New Head Coach Darvin Ham sees Russell Westbrook as a significant Los angeles Lakers contributor-krn

    NBA: New Head Coach Darvin Ham sees Russell Westbrook as a significant LA Lakers contributor

    Law student arrested after deliberately hitting biker with his SUV gps

    Law student arrested after deliberately hitting biker with his SUV

    I look like SEX says Cardi B as she shows off booty in an icy blue bikini drb

    ‘I look like SEX’, says Cardi B as she shows off booty in an icy blue bikini

    NBA 2022, national basketball association: Charlotte Hornets head coach finalists to meet with Michael Jordan this week-krn

    NBA 2022: Charlotte Hornets head coach finalists to meet with Michael Jordan this week

    India to get a CDS soon? Govt expands eligibility criteria in a big move snt

    India to get CDS soon? Govt expands eligibility criteria in a big move

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon