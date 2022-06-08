Al-Qaeda threatens of terror attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP, Gujarat, following Prophet controversy

“We shall kill those who affront our Prophet,” wrote terror group Al-Qaeda in the letter, while threatening to carry out multiple suicide attacks in India.

Terror group Al-Qaeda has threatened to carry out suicide attacks in multiple places in India, including Delhi and Mumbai. The letter, dated June 6, comes after a controversy erupted after a few leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJ) made remarks in Prophet Muhammad.

As per the letter, the terror group has threatened to carry out attacks in the National Capital as well as Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, saying that it will "fight for the honour of the Prophet".

"We shall kill those who affront our Prophet and we shall bind explosives with our bodies and the bodies of our children to blow away the ranks of those who dare to dishonour our Prophet... The saffron terrorists should now await their end in Delhi, Bombay, UP and Gujarat," the letter read.

The Prophet Controversy:

A few leaders of the BJP, including Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, made some controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed, giving rise to a controversy. While Sharma stands suspended, the party expelled Jindal over his remarks. Soon after their remarks. The BJP issued a statement which emphasised that it does not tolerate disrespect for any religious personality.

Meanwhile, India maintained that the views belonged to the individuals and do not represent the Government of India. It also “categorically rejected” the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) statement that slammed India as "unwarranted and narrow-minded".

Delhi Police provides security to Sharma and her family: The Delhi police had filed an FIR after BJP’s suspended spokesperson, Sharma, said that she was receiving death theatres. Amidst the threats, the police on Tuesday, a Delhi police official said that Sharma and her family have been provided security after she alleged to have received death threats.

Jindal also took to Twitter on Tuesday, alleging that he and his family members were constantly receiving death threats on social media, and asked Delhi Police to take cognizance of the matter.