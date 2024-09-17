Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Promoting traditional arts: CM Yogi to distribute Rs 50,000 crore loans, toolkits to artisans

    It is notable that CM Yogi not only supports the preservation of traditional arts in Uttar Pradesh, but also promotes them on a national and global scale by linking them with entrepreneurship. This is why the ODOP initiative of the Uttar Pradesh government is gaining widespread recognition across the country. 

    Promoting traditional arts: CM Yogi to distribute Rs 50,000 crore loans, toolkits to artisans on Vishwakarma Jayanti AJR
    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as part of his commitment to transforming Uttar Pradesh into 'Uttam Pradesh,' is set to mark another milestone in recognizing the artisans and craftsmen of traditional arts, handicrafts, Matikala, and ODOP. On the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti this Tuesday, he will distribute loans worth ₹50,000 crore, along with Vishwakarma Shram Samman awards and toolkits to handicraftsmen under the ODOP and Matikala schemes at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow. 

    The distribution ceremony, scheduled for 4 PM at Jupiter Hall, will pave the way for promoting the state’s traditional art while honoring its artisans and craftsmen.

    It is notable that CM Yogi not only supports the preservation of traditional arts in Uttar Pradesh, but also promotes them on a national and global scale by linking them with entrepreneurship. This is why the ODOP initiative of the Uttar Pradesh government is gaining widespread recognition across the country. 

    The program has provided a significant platform for the state’s traditional arts, with ODOP products now gaining popularity worldwide. CM Yogi’s continued efforts aim to strengthen this movement, ensuring that artisans and craftsmen in various fields receive the recognition and encouragement they deserve.

