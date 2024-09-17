Promoting traditional arts: CM Yogi to distribute Rs 50,000 crore loans, toolkits to artisans

It is notable that CM Yogi not only supports the preservation of traditional arts in Uttar Pradesh, but also promotes them on a national and global scale by linking them with entrepreneurship. This is why the ODOP initiative of the Uttar Pradesh government is gaining widespread recognition across the country.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as part of his commitment to transforming Uttar Pradesh into 'Uttam Pradesh,' is set to mark another milestone in recognizing the artisans and craftsmen of traditional arts, handicrafts, Matikala, and ODOP. On the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti this Tuesday, he will distribute loans worth ₹50,000 crore, along with Vishwakarma Shram Samman awards and toolkits to handicraftsmen under the ODOP and Matikala schemes at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow.

The distribution ceremony, scheduled for 4 PM at Jupiter Hall, will pave the way for promoting the state’s traditional art while honoring its artisans and craftsmen.

No settlements in govt securities, Forex, money markets on September 18 - Here's why

It is notable that CM Yogi not only supports the preservation of traditional arts in Uttar Pradesh, but also promotes them on a national and global scale by linking them with entrepreneurship. This is why the ODOP initiative of the Uttar Pradesh government is gaining widespread recognition across the country.

The program has provided a significant platform for the state’s traditional arts, with ODOP products now gaining popularity worldwide. CM Yogi’s continued efforts aim to strengthen this movement, ensuring that artisans and craftsmen in various fields receive the recognition and encouragement they deserve.

'Look at their own record': India slams Iran supreme leader's remarks on Muslims, calls comments 'misinformed'

Latest Videos